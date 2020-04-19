Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
South African media has reported that the Minister of Defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the Parliament's Joint Defence that the entire defence force has been put on standby to assist police in enforcing lockdown regulations.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation Mapisa-Nqakula said when the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its peak, the army will be available to provide a range of services.

South Africa currently has recorded 3 635 positive cases, 1 055 recoveries and 65 deaths.

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament that in total more than 76 000 military personnel would be deployed until the end of June to enforce lockdown regulations.

Mapisa-Nqakula says that it is clear that the deployment of 2 800 is not enough.

"We now realise the magnitude of challenge and what seen in other countries on TV every day. The Chief of Defence Force then decided better to put all on standby. Already for the 2 800, exhaustion was setting in. At the time, it was sufficient but looking now nature of challenge, it is clear we need bigger number."

She says deploying the entire SANDF personnel will be justified when the pandemic reaches its peak.

"We are aware of capacity in mortuaries. We believe SA, like all other countries, may see escalation of death rate as exponential curve goes up as likely to see August-September. People may lose lives. In this event, SANDF may be expected to remove bodies and bury bodies. We are ready for any eventuality."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

34 mins ago | 99 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

4 hrs ago | 982 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1484 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

4 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

4 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

4 hrs ago | 561 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

5 hrs ago | 720 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

6 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

6 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

6 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive again

7 hrs ago | 2079 Views

South Africa nurses threaten mass stayaway

7 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Sadc notes rise in domestic violence cases during Covid-19 lockdown

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Learn how to Trade Bitcoin: A Forex Guide

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

First Covid-19 death from rural Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Government announces commodities prize freeze

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

10 hrs ago | 750 Views

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

10 hrs ago | 2233 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

10 hrs ago | 1581 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

10 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

11 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

12 hrs ago | 1805 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

12 hrs ago | 715 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

13 hrs ago | 563 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

13 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

13 hrs ago | 967 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

13 hrs ago | 918 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

13 hrs ago | 662 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

13 hrs ago | 1768 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

13 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

13 hrs ago | 193 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

13 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

13 hrs ago | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days