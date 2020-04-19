All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African media has reported that the Minister of Defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the Parliament's Joint Defence that the entire defence force has been put on standby to assist police in enforcing lockdown regulations.According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation Mapisa-Nqakula said when the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its peak, the army will be available to provide a range of services.South Africa currently has recorded 3 635 positive cases, 1 055 recoveries and 65 deaths.South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament that in total more than 76 000 military personnel would be deployed until the end of June to enforce lockdown regulations.Mapisa-Nqakula says that it is clear that the deployment of 2 800 is not enough."We now realise the magnitude of challenge and what seen in other countries on TV every day. The Chief of Defence Force then decided better to put all on standby. Already for the 2 800, exhaustion was setting in. At the time, it was sufficient but looking now nature of challenge, it is clear we need bigger number."She says deploying the entire SANDF personnel will be justified when the pandemic reaches its peak."We are aware of capacity in mortuaries. We believe SA, like all other countries, may see escalation of death rate as exponential curve goes up as likely to see August-September. People may lose lives. In this event, SANDF may be expected to remove bodies and bury bodies. We are ready for any eventuality."