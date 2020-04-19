Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A Russian fertiliser manufacturing company, Ekorost Company, is set to construct an organic fertiliser manufacturing plant in Mutare.

The company, which will bring its plans to fruition through its local firm Keshidale Investments, said it has since imported 10 tonnes of organic fertilisers in order to carry out trials and test the market.

Ekorost attended a forum which was conducted on 16th of January 2019, at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.

There were many important participants, President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Chairman of Russian-Zimbabwean council, Dmitry Mazepin, the Chairman of Russian-Zimbabwean council on economic, commercial and scientific and technical cooperation, the head of the Ministry of Nature, Dmitry Kobylkin. Also, there were members of the Government of The Republic of Zimbabwe and the representatives of Russian business, including the company "Ekorost".

The president of Zimbabwe told that he is ready to support and protect foreign businesses in promoting their goods in Zimbabwe.

The company "Ekorost" has already written a memorandum of cooperation with PD Africa Resources (pty) Ltd. in Zimbabwe. Its fertilizers caused high interest from its Zimbabwean partners.



Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ rescues financial institutions

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Mangwana apologises

10 mins ago | 25 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

24 mins ago | 41 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

25 mins ago | 46 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

26 mins ago | 37 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

28 mins ago | 40 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

29 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

30 mins ago | 59 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

31 mins ago | 95 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

37 mins ago | 19 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

38 mins ago | 68 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

40 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

1 hr ago | 125 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 283 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

1 hr ago | 43 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe reduces mandatory COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days

1 hr ago | 174 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 39 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

10 hrs ago | 4256 Views

UK to test Coronavirus vaccine on humans from Thursday

11 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Mnangagwa's govt satisfied with living conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College

12 hrs ago | 2178 Views

All South African soldiers put on standby...ready to be deployed

12 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zimbabweans repatriating dead relatives face 21-day quarantine before funerals

13 hrs ago | 2197 Views

UK based Zimbabwean dad, daughter die from Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwe nurse succumbs to Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 3220 Views

America urges its citizens to leave Zimbabwe using Ethiopian Airlines

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

7 email marketing tips for your online business

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Pokello not on Facebook

15 hrs ago | 1605 Views

New tight measures for repatriation of bodies from South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1800 Views

No red carpet for UK returnees, says Mavhima

15 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Harare spruces up roads in CBD

15 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Polymerase Chain Reaction tests for returnees

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up Covid-19 testing

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 923 Views

Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

17 hrs ago | 3551 Views

Nelson Chamisa talks tough

17 hrs ago | 5831 Views

Sylvester Nguni's mother dies of coronavirus?

17 hrs ago | 2904 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days