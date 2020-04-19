Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

A Russian fertiliser manufacturing company, Ekorost Company, is set to construct an organic fertiliser manufacturing plant in Mutare.The company, which will bring its plans to fruition through its local firm Keshidale Investments, said it has since imported 10 tonnes of organic fertilisers in order to carry out trials and test the market.Ekorost attended a forum which was conducted on 16th of January 2019, at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.There were many important participants, President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Chairman of Russian-Zimbabwean council, Dmitry Mazepin, the Chairman of Russian-Zimbabwean council on economic, commercial and scientific and technical cooperation, the head of the Ministry of Nature, Dmitry Kobylkin. Also, there were members of the Government of The Republic of Zimbabwe and the representatives of Russian business, including the company "Ekorost".The president of Zimbabwe told that he is ready to support and protect foreign businesses in promoting their goods in Zimbabwe.The company "Ekorost" has already written a memorandum of cooperation with PD Africa Resources (pty) Ltd. in Zimbabwe. Its fertilizers caused high interest from its Zimbabwean partners.