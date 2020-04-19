Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Government has said it would take stern measures to enforce the current lockdown after a slip in discipline was noticed over the last few days as many defied the stay at home order.This has resulted in the arrest of 11 196 people countrywide for contravening the regulations governing the lockdown. Health permanent secretary Agnes Mahomva said the further slip in discipline by citizens was a danger to societyMeanwhile, police have warned that those who disregard the Government's lockdown directives will be prosecuted, with 11 196 people having so far been arrested for defiance since inception of the Covid-19 containment measures last month.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to heed the call by authorities to adhere to all measures and directives aimed at containing and preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.President Mnangagwa on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown period by a further 14 days.