Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima has said that Government is yet to disburse the $200 cushioning allowances to the vulnerable. This is in spite of reports that indicated Government had already started paying the allowances.Mavima said the ministry had compiled a register of vulnerable individuals and submitted it to Treasury for approval. The list of beneficiaries amounted to 201 631 and a further 800 000 were identified through an elaborate system of those who transact relatively low amounts on mobile money platforms.Government yesterday said it will not be able to increase its cushion payouts of $200 per family because it has no resources in its coffers to provide more cover for workers, traders and distressed families facing an uncertain future owing to disruptions caused by COVID-19.Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima yesterday said the $200 represented the resource base that government had in the face of competing interests and could not be increased at the moment.