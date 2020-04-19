Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa and Trump speak over the phone

by Mandla Ndlovu
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation with American President Donald John Trump on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter that, "I had a very productive call with His Excellency President
@realDonaldTrump of the United States of America. We discussed the impact of #COVID19 on our two countries."

Ramaphosa said Trump promised to assist South Africa in fighting the invisible enemy.

"I have passed our condolences to the Government and people of the US on the devastation the virus has wrought. President Trump has pledged his support to South Africa and to Africa in our fight against the #coronavirus."

South Africa currently has registered 3 635 cases of the deadly Coronavirus.




