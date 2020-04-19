Botswana president, MPs end quarantine

News / Africa

by AFP

Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi and all the country's MPs ended 14 days of self-isolation on Thursday after testing negative for coronavirus.The head of state and his legislators were quarantined after they were screened by a nurse who had contracted the new virus."The director of health services has released (President) Masisi... and (Vice President) Slumber Tsogwane from home quarantine today," the presidency said in a statement."This follows release of their Covid-19 test results which came out negative."The presidency told AFP that all of Botswana's 63 MPs had also been cleared.Masisi has been quarantined twice over the past month.Botswana has recorded 22 coronavirus cases so far, including one death.Masisi has imposed a 28-day period of "extreme social distancing" from April 2 to limit the spread of infection.