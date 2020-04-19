Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

by Staff reporter
A video, circulating on social media on Saturday 25 April, shows up to six police officers storming into a mosque to arrest a group of men who were praying. The video caption says the incident took place at a mosque in Pretoria West.

In the video, it looks as though there could be up to 20 men praying together in close proximity — therefore a direct contravention of the lockdown regulations — which prohibit public gatherings.

This comes as Muslims enter the sacred and holy period of Ramadan where they will fast for one month until Eid. The period started on Thursday 23 April and will end on 23 May.



In the video, police officers, with masks and other protective gear can be seen entering a mosque.

Once inside, police officers call for a group of about 20 men to get down flat on the ground, which they willingly do. Police start shouting "you are all under arrest, you think our president is crazy".

Another officer asked a man on the floor if he thought he was bigger than the president, to which the man answered no.

The video ends there, however, the caption says that at least 17 men were arrested from the mosque.

The South African contacted police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo for comment but he did not respond at the time of publication.

Source - thesouthafrican

