Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Ramaphosa mocked over face mask struggles

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South Africa's president has announced an easing of some lockdown restrictions - to begin next month.

But Cyril Ramaphosa warned that most people should remain at home and also urged people to wear masks when outside.

Yet at the end of his speech he struggled while demonstrating how to put on a mask, leading to widespread mockery on social media and the hashtags #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter.

President Ramaphosa later joked that he was going to start a TV channel to "teach people how to put on a mask".



Source - bbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

27 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

1 hr ago | 256 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

2 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4036 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

7 hrs ago | 10570 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo tycoon feeds destitute Zimbabweans in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 3071 Views

COVID19 initiative donates to Bulawayo vendors

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

A special tribute to Omalayitsha

8 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Covid-19: More Zimbabwean nurses have died in England than in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2447 Views

MDC councillor charged for insulting Mangagwa after praising Ramaphosa on Whatsapp

10 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Minister Ziyambi must resign: Zapu

10 hrs ago | 1532 Views

ZPP raps Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Lets stay at home and save our families and front line teams: Mayor

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

7 detectives put on self-isolation

11 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

11 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Victoria Falls record decade-high flows

11 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Zacc commissioner staying away from MDC

11 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Aide dies in Mnangagwa accident

11 hrs ago | 1446 Views

COVID-19 testing: Zimbabwe's litmus test

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Harare's chickens coming home to roost

11 hrs ago | 3853 Views

My arrest was unreasonable: MDC MP

11 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Chamisa's MDC behind UK returning citizens' hotel accommodation demands'

12 hrs ago | 958 Views

War vets, IIB respond to Bulawayo water crisis

12 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimbabwe opposition continues to be plagued by division and confusion

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$70 million only to fight Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 478 Views

Govt apologises to deportees

12 hrs ago | 1353 Views

ZBCtv runs out of content

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

BCC implements five-day water shutdown

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

CONFIRMED - Mugabe coup announcer's attacker among UK returnees

12 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Second tests confirm woman died of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 765 Views

Senior MDC Alliance official's cow stolen

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's aide dies in motorcade road accident

21 hrs ago | 4534 Views

Cabinet hawks, fearful of civil unrest, forced 14, instead 21, day lockdown extension – pyrrhic victory as covid-19 marches on

21 hrs ago | 2528 Views

WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house

22 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

23 hrs ago | 7757 Views

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

24 hrs ago | 2609 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days