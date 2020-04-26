Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

WATCH: Zimbabwean smugglers laugh at South Africa's border fence

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 17:05hrs | Views
A stream of people illegally transporting groceries and cigarettes between SA and Zimbabwe this week laughed off SA's hastily constructed R37m border fence as a "joke".

The Sunday Times visited Beitbridge, where the border post between the two countries has been closed to nonessential traffic in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is not a fence," laughed Busani Sibanda, moments after crossing the Limpopo River into SA.

"This thing doesn't even take me five minutes to cut through. We make big holes so we can get suitcases with cigarettes through and small ones so we can get people and groceries through."

Soldiers who patrol the fence admit they are fighting a losing battle trying to stem the flow of people across the border.

So far the department of public works has paid R21m to Magwa Construction for the 40km fence. At 1.8m high, it consists of six rolls of coiled razor wire and a razor wire grid.

The fence has been slated by governance experts as a "knee-jerk reaction"  to seal off the border because of  the  Covid-19 crisis.

"The speed and timing point to concerns around gaps in planning and how these Covid-19 projects are being thought out and implemented," said Sean Tait of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum, which monitors police accountability and governance in Africa.




The contract is to be investigated by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu for alleged procurement irregularities.

Makwetu this week said special measures need to be introduced to stop much-needed public funds from landing in the wrong pockets.

He has pledged to dispatch a team of auditors from his office to assist the government   in preventing looting of the R500bn emergency coronavirus budget.

He cautioned that this budget was going to be spent through a system already plagued by "internal weakness, especially in the area of procurement".

This week the Sunday Times spent three days on the border watching smugglers and ordinary Zimbabweans stream between the two countries, carrying groceries and contraband such as cigarettes.

Sibanda charges R500 to help someone cross the fence. He charges R2, 000 for arranging food purchases in Musina —  the closest South African  town to the border —  and deliveries.

"We work in big teams. It takes about 40 of us 20 minutes to take a bakkie-load of food across the river. If the army brings their dogs, we move to where the fence ends and walk around it."

A soldier, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Not everyone coming across the river is a criminal. Most are starving. We find mothers who, when we arrest them, beg us not to send them home. They beg to be taken somewhere where they can eat."

He said instead of closing the border, which has not stopped people crossing,  the government should open it and test everyone who crosses for the virus.

The fence follows a servitude road patrolled by soldiers, police, private security firms and anti-poaching units.

It was erected over three weeks by Magwa Construction, which was carrying out maintenance work at the Beitbridge border post when the national lockdown was declared in late March.

Magwa's Bertram Pringle said: "Our internal auditors are here. The external auditors are coming. SA will soon know that we did nothing wrong."

Kawia Rural Anti-Poaching owner Izak Nel, who conducts security for the contractors, said the fence breaches were really bad, especially on the eastern fence section.

"Last week my guys found 90 steel fence poles, which were taken from a 1km section of fence, in a donkey cart. They were about to be smuggled across the border.

"On Tuesday 22 holes were cut, with 14 on Wednesday. The breaches happen every day, all the time, especially during the day. That shows people's desperation."

 Farmer Hannes Nel, whose property borders the fence, has been fighting for the fence to be repaired and upgraded. He said that though it addressed some security issues, it had been erected without any proper thought.

"The border closure cut people off from Musina, where they buy food supplies. People will do anything to feed their families, including cutting through the fence," he said.

Mother of two Tracey Mabua, speaking moments after crossing the Limpopo River, said it cost her R3,000 to smuggle food into Zimbabwe.

"I don't want to break the law but I have to. We are starving. The food our shops sell is too expensive. A 50kg bag of mealie meal costs R500. In Musina it is R150," she said.

Jakkie Cilliers of the Institute for Security Studies said the current fencing system and lack of additional security systems reflect how far the country has rolled backwards since the 1980s, "when for all its mistakes and issues the country had an effective border management system, which has now fallen into disuse".

"It is a complete waste of money to put up such a border fence unless it is under constant control and surveillance with patrols who are backed up by reaction forces," said Cilliers.

Tait said that border security needs to be tightened up, but there needs  to be careful management of and oversight over how the money is spent.

"Like the Strandfontein shelter for the homeless in Cape Town, the border fence construction raises questions," he said.

"There are a number of things about how the government has responded to Covid-19 that need to be investigated."

Eldred de Klerk, a comparative policing and social conflict specialist at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, said: "We need to be spending the money very wisely, and in a targeted manner."

He said a rudimentary border fence, which in extraordinary times could be seen as a stopgap measure, may not be a deterrent on its own.

Public works & infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille, whose department approved the construction, later   asked the auditor-general to probe possible irregularities.

In e-mailed responses to questions from the Sunday Times this week, De Lille said critical areas relating to land borders, which need immediate securing, have been identified.

"The intervention was to ensure no persons cross into or out of the country … to contain the virus," said De Lille.

"Magwa is appropriately qualified and was already working on a repair and maintenance project at Beitbridge. The overall sum, funded through the department's infrastructure budget, covers materials; disposal of old damaged fence, accelerated construction, additional security."

She said the fence, which was completed on April 20 as planned, was considered urgent because of the state of disaster that had been proclaimed.

Source - timeslive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

31 mins ago | 128 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 499 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 917 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 625 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1175 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1368 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1448 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4956 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1414 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 961 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5746 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5108 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5336 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7631 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8802 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12378 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days