Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Cuban Medical Brigade invades South Africa to fight Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 Apr 2020 at 22:06hrs | Views
A Cuban medical brigade is expected to jet in South Africa on Monday to assist in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

The South African Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize Cuba is known for its disaster preparedness and its consistent deployment of medical brigades for disaster relief wherever required, which continues to earn Havana goodwill worldwide.

Read the full statement below:

We are pleased to announce that in the early hours of tomorrow, 27 April 2020, a delegation of 217 Cuban Medical Brigade will arrive in South Africa. This is in response to the Goverment of the Republic of South Africa's request to the Government of Cuba to offer us assistance and medical personnel support comprising of infectious diseases specialists, to support South Africa in its efforts to deal with COVID-19.

The strong social and political solidarity and support that exists between the two countries have been seen in various development programmes. As the Department of Health, we have continuously enjoyed this support through the ongoing medical training programme of South African students in Cuba.

As Cuba did in the difficult times of apartheid, it has once again lent its hand by sending health workers who are specialised in the areas of Family Medicine, Infection Prevention Control, Case Management, Regulatory Authority, Epidemiology and Surveillance, Health Technology and Biostatistics.

Cuba is known for its disaster preparedness and its consistent deployment of medical brigades for disaster relief wherever required, which continues to earn Havana goodwill worldwide. Some of these highly skilled health professionals were in the frontline of fighting other outbreaks in the world such as Cholera in Haiti in 2010, and Ebola in West Africa in 2013.

Before departure from Cuba, the medical brigade had been placed in quarantine to ensure that they minimise any form of exposure prior to coming to South Africa. This is despite the fact that Cuba is one of the countries where the reported COVID-19 infection rate remains minimal.

As South Africa, we have taken an additional step which is in line with our lockdown regulations. This team will be put in precautionary quarantine as they await their test results.

We will also use this period to fully induct them into the South African situational analysis and the various provinces they will be deployed to.

Once this process is concluded, His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa together with other Ministers will formally welcome the medical brigade to South Africa and also confirm their allocation to different provinces.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

31 mins ago | 128 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 499 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 917 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1175 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1368 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1448 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1414 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1456 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 962 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 770 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5746 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5108 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5336 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7633 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8802 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12378 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days