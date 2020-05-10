Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

WATCH: 48 000 people to die of Coronavirus in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
The Actuarial Society of South Africa which is the governing body for the actuarial profession in South Africa has predicted that deaths in South Africa could reach 48,000 by the expected infection peak in September.

According to reports by eNCA, The Actuarial Society of South Africa has come up with a COVID-19 model which is based on assumptions informed by an extensive scientific literature review by its task team.

Currently, neighboring South Africa has 10 652 cases, 4 357 recoveries, and 206 deaths.

The Western Cape Province has recorded the highest number of cases followed by Gauteng.

The South African government has identified hotspots which include metros in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Gingindlovu and Buffalo City.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

