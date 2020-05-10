Latest News Editor's Choice


Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

by Mandla Ndlovu
Botswana has announced that it will be entering Phase 3 of the Coronavirus lockdown on Friday. The phase will see the government lessening restrictive measures that came with the lockdown regulations.

The government said all businesses must operate at 50% of their staff complement during the period of 15th to 21st May 2020 (from their lockdown baseline staffing levels).

Businesses are also instructed to apply for permits online or contact the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry.

The following industries will open:

Jewelry Shop
Auctioneers  Secretarial services
Amusement Arcade + Motor Dealer + Electronics/Electrical + Food and beverages
Cinema « Sunglass Shop Shop
Household including electrical
Casinos
Export Licences
Toy Shop
Hair, nail and beauty salon
Gymnasium
Bookshop
Restaurants for sit down. (Appropriate PPEs Must be used)
Internet Café
Botswana is currently under a State of Emergency.



Source - Byo24News

