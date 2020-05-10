Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Botswana has announced that it will be entering Phase 3 of the Coronavirus lockdown on Friday. The phase will see the government lessening restrictive measures that came with the lockdown regulations.The government said all businesses must operate at 50% of their staff complement during the period of 15th to 21st May 2020 (from their lockdown baseline staffing levels).Businesses are also instructed to apply for permits online or contact the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry.The following industries will open:Jewelry ShopAuctioneers Secretarial servicesAmusement Arcade + Motor Dealer + Electronics/Electrical + Food and beveragesCinema « Sunglass Shop ShopHousehold including electricalCasinosExport LicencesToy ShopHair, nail and beauty salonGymnasiumBookshopRestaurants for sit down. (Appropriate PPEs Must be used)Internet CaféBotswana is currently under a State of Emergency.