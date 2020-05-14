Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The ZANU PF-SA Branch in association with churches and other organisations, has taken the responsibility of cushioning Zimbabweans living in South Africa who have been adversely affected by the ripple effects of Covid19 by providing them with social and economic support.

In a letter to this publication, ZANU PF-SA Spokesperson, Kennedy Mapesa Mandaza, pointed out that the organisation was giving out food parcels and support to the affected Zimbabweans.

"Our primary objective is to provide comprehensive social and economic support and protection to affected Zimbabweans in South Africa through the provision of food parcels.  Our target is to assist atleast 100 000 families in South Africa," Mandaza said.
Mandaza added that, "since the onset of the initiative, we have registered more than 5000 families in our database that in need of assistance.  We are still receiving more lists from our provincial representatives, and various organisations such as churches."

Speaking on their target group for the first distribution, Mandaza said, "we therefore intend to make our first distribution to a group of blind and disabled Zimbabweans residing in Johannesburg this week."

The ZANU PF-SA branch has also created a revolving fund that is meant to assist small to medium scale businesses negatively affected by lockdown and not catered for by the South African government initiatives.

The donations have largely been mobilised from Zimbabwe business people, the steering committee, crowd funding and direct deposits from well-wishers into the account. In addition, the branch also receives groceries from shops, such as mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, soya mince, cabbages, salt, among other groceries.

Mandaza concluded by saying, "we are determined as a group to ensure that the dignity of fellow Zimbabweans is maintained regardless of the challenges brought about by the pandemic."


Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days