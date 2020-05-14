'South Africa does not qualify to go to Stage 3' WHO says

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africa does not meet the World Health Organisation (WHO standards to move from the current Level 4 to Level 3, the country's Health Minister Zwelini Lawrence Mkhize has said.Speaking during a briefing with health experts on Tuesday night Mkhize is reported to have said, "The WHO has said that we need to start showing that the numbers are declining, and infections are not increasing. We are nowhere near that."South has of today registered 17,200 Coronavirus cases with 312 deaths.Mkhize added that the government was trying to balance the economic activity and the safety of its citizens."We are balancing the issue of hunger, food security, job protection, the issue of the economy, and the issue of constriction to social disruption. Those are the issues that have to be taken to account."Mkhize also revealed that South Africa is likely to see about 40 000 deaths from Coronavirus by November, and the country will quickly run out of hospital beds to treat patients.