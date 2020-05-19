Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Increased armed violence has forced thousands to flee their homes in Cabo Delgado, #Mozambique. #COVID19 presents another challenge for displaced communities.



The ICRC & @CruzVermelhaMOZ delivered household items & shelter kits, helping 8000 people rebuild their livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/oj6EBftayF — ICRC Southern Africa (@ICRC_SAfrica) May 19, 2020

Thousands of Mozambican residents of Cabo Delgado have fled their home after the region was by Islamic terrorists who are engaged in a fierce war with contract killers led by former Zimbabwean army Commander Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke.The International Red Cross and Red Crescent society yesterday delivered household items and shelter kits, helping 8000 people rebuild their livelihoods in new makeshift places where they fled to.According to ICRC the attacks on Mozambicans have been recurrent in Cabo Delgado since 2017.The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it is concerned about the impact of the armed violence on displaced Mozambicans and their host communities, should this pattern continue.In the past few years, thousands of people have been wounded and killed, homes burned down, and property looted. Safe access to affected communities is a challenge for humanitarian organisations like the ICRC, making the real scale of the needs hard to determine.More people are seeking refuge in the relative safety of larger towns such as Macomia, putting a strain on already scarce resources. Most of those displaced by the armed violence are living with local families, who are generously sharing their homes and what resources they have. Others are sleeping in what open spaces they can find such as empty classrooms.