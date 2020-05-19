Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Thousands flee homes as Islamic terrorists takeover parts of Mozambique

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Thousands of Mozambican residents of Cabo Delgado have fled their home after the region was by Islamic terrorists who are engaged in a fierce war with contract killers led by former Zimbabwean army Commander Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent society yesterday delivered household items and shelter kits, helping 8000 people rebuild their livelihoods in new makeshift places where they fled to.

According to ICRC the attacks on Mozambicans have been recurrent in Cabo Delgado since 2017.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it is concerned about the impact of the armed violence on displaced Mozambicans and their host communities, should this pattern continue.


In the past few years, thousands of people have been wounded and killed, homes burned down, and property looted. Safe access to affected communities is a challenge for humanitarian organisations like the ICRC, making the real scale of the needs hard to determine.

More people are seeking refuge in the relative safety of larger towns such as Macomia, putting a strain on already scarce resources. Most of those displaced by the armed violence are living with local families, who are generously sharing their homes and what resources they have. Others are sleeping in what open spaces they can find such as empty classrooms.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bombshell as MDC-T bans Mwonzora from recaling MDC Alliance MPs

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Latest on reports that Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in an accident

25 mins ago | 206 Views

1893 MHRRM's profound condolence message on Magagula's Death

39 mins ago | 82 Views

Handover of COVID 19 donations at Large City Hall Foyer

1 hr ago | 95 Views

NANGO moots coordinating committees

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Police have so far arrested 35 638 people for violating lockdown

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Farmer axes man for linking him in a love triangle

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Mutodi to feature Awilo Longomba's Rhumba album

3 hrs ago | 1456 Views

PROPHECY: Zambia 2021 election results revealed

4 hrs ago | 1785 Views

'South Africa must not give foreigners food parcels' Top official says

4 hrs ago | 1876 Views

WATCH: Chaos rocks parliament as Advocate Uriri is barred from representing client

4 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Embarrassed Mnangagwa's regime must stop illegal arrests of youth leaders!

5 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Latest on MDC Youth leader who was arrested by armed police

5 hrs ago | 2922 Views

Zimbabwe's eased lockdown is a lockdown no-more?

5 hrs ago | 2128 Views

'George Charamba, Mutodi plotted to remove Mnangagwa'

6 hrs ago | 6688 Views

NGOs react to lockdown extension

7 hrs ago | 1602 Views

$21 billion required to open schools

9 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Ecocash-RBZ battle ruling today

9 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6227 Views

Malawi judges feast on CJ Malaba

9 hrs ago | 4989 Views

Abductees' lawyers sue police boss over 'leaked forensic nude pictures'

9 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Justice Bere challenges tribunal again

9 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Artuz leader tortured over video of MDC abductees

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Mangudya likens money changers to coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Schools to open in 4 weeks

9 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Govt orders re-run of TSCZ interviews

9 hrs ago | 899 Views

RBZ clarifies the suspension of EcoCash Agent accounts

9 hrs ago | 1236 Views

BCC rubbishes Paul Kruger's nonsensical water report

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

PAC was meant to advice Mnangagwa, he should now listen

9 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Resident to sue military for assault

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

Musarara seeks legal representation in Parly

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa shall be the light of darkness

9 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Will Zanu-PF fulfil its manifesto?

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

First Capital Bank fingered

9 hrs ago | 1197 Views

8 MDC Alliance rebel MPs attend Parliament

10 hrs ago | 3832 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases rise to 48

10 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Government still to approve online school fees

10 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa urges peace in time of coronavirus

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

RBZ not printing more money, says Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 1549 Views

8 arrested for smuggling groceries

10 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Transit trucks slow down commercial cargo movement

10 hrs ago | 640 Views

Police to intensify night patrols

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Zimbabwe can sustain forex requirements'

10 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa's MDC seeks court interdict to stop more expulsions

10 hrs ago | 1335 Views

EU, UK, US light fires under Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Mnangagwa castigates illegal demos

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

WATCH: Mangudya blames demons for economic collapse

17 hrs ago | 4399 Views

'Army to fire Mnangagwa and takeover ZANU PF'

18 hrs ago | 15709 Views

Notorious Buglars jailed

18 hrs ago | 1681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days