Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Bushiri's church relocates from Pretoria Showgrounds

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 Jul 2020 at 09:52hrs | Views
The Shepherd Bushiri led Enlightened Christian Gathering Church has announced that it will be relocating from its current base, the Pretoria Showgrounds, to a new venue in Midrand.

Church Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told South African media that, "The Pretoria branch of the ECG in South Africa is already developing its own place in Midrand and we are no longer renewing any contract with Tshwane.

"We are happy to be a church that contributes immensely to local tourism in Tshwane. We believe that everywhere we go, we will continue putting in place measures to ensure that the community benefits from our presence."

One of Bushiri's critics, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said they are happy that the church is living the premises.

"Sanco in greater Tshwane region has noted with great delight the reports of the Tshwane Events Centre (returning) to the assets register of the City of Tshwane," Sanco greater Tshwane chairperson Abram Mashishi was quoted saying.

"Sanco has been at the forefront of trying to ascertain why this property was privatised and why the likes of the ECG church had leases there that looked like they would last forever without that being the original purpose of the property.

"This is not only a victory for the City of Tshwane and Sanco, but it is a victory for all residents of the city, as an alternative events facility for all Tshwane residents will now be availed to the citizenry and not for a foreign-owned church that has caused havoc in the lives of many," Mashishi said.



Source - Byo24News/IOL

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

50 mins ago | 601 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

11 hrs ago | 788 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

12 hrs ago | 8450 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

13 hrs ago | 12556 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

13 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

13 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

13 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

14 hrs ago | 4679 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

14 hrs ago | 2108 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

15 hrs ago | 2882 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

18 hrs ago | 8699 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

18 hrs ago | 5659 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 10261 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

21 hrs ago | 8941 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 7776 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

22 hrs ago | 5892 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

23 hrs ago | 9358 Views

China donates 30 000 testing kits & 220 000 masks to ZANU PF

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Former Mbizo ward 5 councillor Nyamadzawo dies

24 hrs ago | 1726 Views

African Development Bank set to join landmark $20 billion Mozambique LNG financing

24 hrs ago | 764 Views

The state of Zimbabwe's political System and why they will not entertain Hopewell Chin'ono's exposure

24 hrs ago | 2264 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

24 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chino'no and Ngarivhume must be freed - Evan Mawarire

24 hrs ago | 2645 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days