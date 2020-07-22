Bushiri's church relocates from Pretoria Showgrounds

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Shepherd Bushiri led Enlightened Christian Gathering Church has announced that it will be relocating from its current base, the Pretoria Showgrounds, to a new venue in Midrand.Church Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told South African media that, "The Pretoria branch of the ECG in South Africa is already developing its own place in Midrand and we are no longer renewing any contract with Tshwane."We are happy to be a church that contributes immensely to local tourism in Tshwane. We believe that everywhere we go, we will continue putting in place measures to ensure that the community benefits from our presence."One of Bushiri's critics, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said they are happy that the church is living the premises."Sanco in greater Tshwane region has noted with great delight the reports of the Tshwane Events Centre (returning) to the assets register of the City of Tshwane," Sanco greater Tshwane chairperson Abram Mashishi was quoted saying."Sanco has been at the forefront of trying to ascertain why this property was privatised and why the likes of the ECG church had leases there that looked like they would last forever without that being the original purpose of the property."This is not only a victory for the City of Tshwane and Sanco, but it is a victory for all residents of the city, as an alternative events facility for all Tshwane residents will now be availed to the citizenry and not for a foreign-owned church that has caused havoc in the lives of many," Mashishi said.