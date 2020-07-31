Latest News Editor's Choice


Thuli Madonsela pokes big nose into Mnangagwa Zimbabwean affairs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Public Protector and founder of The Thuma Foundation Advocate Thuli Madonsela says the Zimbabwean government needs to be called to account for the recent arrests of activists following anti-corruption protests in the country last week.

A number of activists, including a journalist and media personalities were arrested after being accused by Zimbabwe's government of inciting violence and breaking coronavirus restrictions during the protests.

They have since been released on bail.

Madonsela says President Emmerson Mnangagwa needs to explain his government's actions to regional leaders.

Meanwhile the ruling Zanu-PF party has lashed out at anti-government protests which led to the arrests of some prominent figures in the country this past week.

There has been widespread backlash at the arrests and reports of alleged torture.

Zimbabwe's government claims that those arrested were inciting violence and the forceful removal of the government.

Zanu-PF spokesperson in South Africa, Kennedy Mandaza claims any other government would have reacted in the same manner.

"Activists in the form, some of them who are media personalities, coming on board to say that the government must fall. People were being incited to violently remove the government."

"Where there are abductions, where there's torture, these issues need to be dealt with and we have a very professional police force. It is not the Zanu-PF that arrests people it is the police that does so. The duty now is on those that have been arrested to prove."



Source - SABC

