South Africa Clicks saga: Top executives resign

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters have caused the Clicks retail group to delist the TRESemmé brand, expand its range of local haircare products and work with the government to develop the local beauty market.The group has also announced that it has also suspended all the employees involved in the advertising campaign that infuriated the EFF and led to nationwide protests on Monday.In a statement on Tuesday, Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said all employees responsible for publishing the offensive advertisement had been suspended."Clicks has also accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible. Clicks is implementing a number of proactive measures to drive diversity and inclusivity, while helping to develop and expand the local beauty market, in partnership with the government."On Monday, the EFF targeted Clicks stores nationwide to protest against the hair advertisement that described the hair of the two black women as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull", but the hair of two white women as "fine and flat" and "normal".