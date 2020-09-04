Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zambian Prophet Isaac Kabamba popularly known as DD Isaac survived an attack from gunmen in August. DD Isaac is widely known as Edgar Lungu's prophet after he prophesied on 31 December 2019 that Edgar Lungu would win the 2021 Election in Zambia.Eyewitnesses say that DD Isaac was attacked by gunmen and survived the attack. Details on the attack are sketchy as the Prophet's security details refuse to divulge information as the incident is under investigation.Sources close to DD Isaac revealed that the gunmen wanted to scare the Prophet so that he stops praying for Zambia and Edgar Lungu. DD Isaac also made powerful enemies when he exposed a blood bank that was used by Zambia's ritual killers early this year.