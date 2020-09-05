'South Africa should open its borders'

News / Africa

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa is calling upon the government to open up the country's borders.Tshivhengwa has made the call following a down surge in the number of COVID-19 cases."We should open our international borders and let people get back to work some of the doctors that are even part of the national COVID-19 council have said it's safe for us to open our borders.Zambia, Kenya, Namibia their borders have been opened even Zimbabwe is looking at opening up it's borders let's open up our borders. We are being left behind.The doctors have told us there isn't much risk. We should be able to open. Government should at least announce the date not just say we will open we will open," said Tshivhengwa.Despite the low number of daily COVID-19 cases, South Africa is still on lockdown alert level two which does not permit the opening up of borders.However, some of the country's doctors have warned that South Africans should not be complacent as COVID-19 is still there and without a cure.@danielItai_zw