Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

ANC: Things are not fine in Zimbabwe

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa
1 hr ago | Views
Lindiwe Zulu, Chair of the ANC's Subcommittee on International Relations has conceded that things are not fine in Zimbabwe.

Zulu was part of a 10 ANC member delegate that met with the ZANU-PF Politburo on Wednesday in Harare.

"Things are not fine in Zimbabwe, we all agreed with ZANU-PF that things are not fine. What we have heard is not something we represent as revolutionary parties we have to do right by our people and do away with corruption and human rights violations as well as reviving the economy. We needed to say comrades let's be frank, and call things as they are. However, the issues are not as simple and as straight forward," said Zulu.

Moreso, Zulu said the meeting with ZANU-PF went well. She also said they were going to go back and meet up with other political parties.

"The meeting went very well. The meeting was upfront, open and very friendly. Moreover, we all agreed that we need to meet other political parties and we are going to go back and meet other political parties without any interference," added Zulu.

However, some of the country's opposition parties which include the country's main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) have since threatened to take legal action against the ANC for abusing state resources following the "lift" they took with the Falcon 900, which is a military jet but Zulu has since defended the move.

"The Defense Minister was already on a mission to Zimbabwe so we asked the Minister for a lift and she agreed so that's why we had to leave early because we had asked for a lift from the Minister who had to leave on Wednesday that's why we couldn't stay for more days," said Zulu.

However, Linda Masarira, leader of the Zimbabwean opposition LEAD political party, has since castigated the trip taken by the ANC delegates to Zimbabwe.

"The LEAD ideology is clear in using homegrown solutions to solve the problems bedevilling our nation. We don't believe in exporting our problems to other countries' governments. We have no intention of meeting the ANC delegation as we are busy working on a strategy and blue print on changing Zimbabwe's governance system.

Nevertheless, their visit is invaluable as there is no change they can effect except chowing allowances for their trip to Zimbabwe.

Moreso, the South African government knows exactly what is going on in Zimbabwe. They have a fully staffed embassy and their own secret service operating in Zimbabwe. Embassies report daily to their home countries. This farce visit to get facts on ground is just a formal waste of time.

Regardless, I don't think the delegation from South Africa will do a better job in finding the truth and creating a solution for the crisis in Zimbabwe. Thabo Mbeki did a shoddy job and reinstated Mugabe who had lost an election. Right now we need people like Paul Kagame who was in the same situation that we are in but managed to reconcile the people and build his nation even though he has got his shortcomings of puppetry.

The Rwandan genocide got over 800 000 people killed and the situation was worse than the one we have in Zimbabwe. Rwanda is the fastest growing economy in Africa and the ruling party ZANU-PF, should learn from those that experienced what we are experiencing now. Another person who could assist our government to make sober decisions is the leader of South Korea, they also had a similar situation and they managed to solve it," said Masarira.

@danielItai_zw

Source - Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

3 mins ago | 9 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

1 hr ago | 142 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

1 hr ago | 190 Views

MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

1 hr ago | 317 Views

'South Africa should open its borders'

1 hr ago | 285 Views

King Mzilikazi's Commemoration 2020

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 896 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

5 hrs ago | 1350 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

National hero relative denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

5 hrs ago | 1090 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

5 hrs ago | 1056 Views

ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zimbabwe crisis

15 hrs ago | 2560 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

15 hrs ago | 3148 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

15 hrs ago | 6167 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

16 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

16 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

17 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

18 hrs ago | 2739 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

18 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

18 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

18 hrs ago | 1195 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

18 hrs ago | 678 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

24 hrs ago | 2634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days