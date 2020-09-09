News / Africa
Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America
The Republic of South Africa is a registered company in the United States of America with SEC CIK #0000932419.
According to the Security and Exchange Commission, Republic Of South Africa is a registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission . Republic Of South Africa is primarily in the business of foreign governments. For financial reporting, their fiscal year ends on December 31st. This page includes all SEC registration details as well as a list of all documents (S-1, Prospectus, Current Reports, 8-K, 10K, Annual Reports) filed by Republic Of South Africa.
The address for the company is:
EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA
3051 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE, NW
WASHINGTON DC 20008
Listen to Sinovuyo Mpakama, Director for Debt Issuance and Management at Treasury responding to reports that the Republic of South Africa is registered as a corporation with the Securities Exchange Commission in the United States.
Source - Byo24News