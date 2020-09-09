Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Republic of South Africa is a registered company in America

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
The Republic of South Africa is a registered company in the United States of America with SEC CIK #0000932419.

According to the Security and Exchange Commission, Republic Of South Africa is a registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission . Republic Of South Africa is primarily in the business of foreign governments. For financial reporting, their fiscal year ends on December 31st. This page includes all SEC registration details as well as a list of all documents (S-1, Prospectus, Current Reports, 8-K, 10K, Annual Reports) filed by Republic Of South Africa.

The address for the company is:
EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA
3051 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE, NW
WASHINGTON DC 20008

Listen to Sinovuyo Mpakama, Director for Debt Issuance and Management at Treasury responding to  reports that the Republic of South Africa is registered as a corporation with the Securities Exchange Commission in the United States.








Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Another Council Boss reported to ZACC for coruption

32 mins ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe does not have whistle-blowing legislation

56 mins ago | 70 Views

Mthwakazi women rise and take a stand for the sake of your children

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe has cannot buy covid-19 test kits, PPE, etc. but is squandering US$ 100m on pointless by-elections

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Is the MDC-Alliance winning ANC support?

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Growing Authoritarianism prompts South African delegation visit to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

RBZ sees blended inflation in single digits in 2021

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone penetration rate down 6.4%

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

ANC defiantly tells Zanu-PF that it will be back to meet MDC

3 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Khupe, Chamisa scuffle cripples local authorities

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Prominent Matopo gold miner dies

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Nepotism rocks Hospital

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Beitbridge-Harare Highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Circumcision a racist experiment on black boys, says Study

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

Sadc must shepherd Zanu-PF dialogue

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Khama urged to quit Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

BCC launches virtual 2021 budget consultations

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe inflation eases to 761%

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

VID to reopen

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC admits abuse of govt resources in jet trip to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Khupe persists with MDC Alliance massacre

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Day-old chicks demand spikes

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

GMB depot supervisor arrested for 4t maize 'theft'

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Woman scalds husband with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Inter-city bus services resume

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

'ANC should not abuse its fraternal relations with Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zesa board reinstated

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

The Voice UK star Donel signs with Warner Records and Sony/ATV

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kapini shown exit door at Highlands Park

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

COVID-19 may become a seasonal virus

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

BREAKING: Mudzuri tests positive for Coronavirus

13 hrs ago | 3409 Views

Ndebele King : A Constitutional Right

15 hrs ago | 1896 Views

'Ramaphosa's role in the controversial trip to Zimbabwe should be probed'

15 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Judge queries Job Sikhala arrest

16 hrs ago | 6853 Views

Khupe, Chamisa feud escalates

16 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Matemadanda refutes claims of violence

16 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Mnangagwa's CIOs still pursuing activists linked to #31JulyProtests

16 hrs ago | 1270 Views

SA cries for Zimbabweans teachers

16 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Zimdollar continues to regain strength

16 hrs ago | 2770 Views

ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zimbabwe trip on airforce jet

16 hrs ago | 429 Views

Shock as Joana Mamombe is arrested on hospital bed

20 hrs ago | 8034 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa clears ZESA's Dr Gata to go back to work

21 hrs ago | 5557 Views

FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 5101 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 8 Bulawayo Councilors

22 hrs ago | 5700 Views

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

22 hrs ago | 3416 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

22 hrs ago | 3870 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days