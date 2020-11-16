Mpumalanga MDC Alliance Leadership paint Bushbuckridge red

News / Africa

by Fanuel Chinowaita







Mpumalanga MDC Alliance door to door, mobiisation and recruitment program turned into a rally as the District leaders met so many veteran party members in Collage view Bushbuckridge yesterday.Speaking to Mpumalanga District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira, who was leading the process said Bushbuckridge has so many Zimbabweans who declared their allegiance to MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.He also said that some of the people who lives there are veteran party members who used to be active back in Zimbabwe but were not aware that the Party exists in Mpumalanga.Karimanzira said, "I'm impressed with achievements of today's door-to-door mobilisation and recruitment in Collage-View, Bushbuckridge Town main suburb."This is home to quite a number of migrant-worker Zimbabwean community in the Bohlabela Region of Mpumalanga. Among the people we met, are some party veterans who were previously involved with our Party Structures while still in Zimbabwe, and did not know that the Party now exist in Mpumalanga (SA)."Meanwhile, members in Bushbuckridge said that they want to actively participate in MDC Alliance for it is the future of Zimbabwe under Nelson Chamisa. They said they will invite District leadership before this year end to officially form a branch."They have expressed their hunger and thirsty to actively participate in the Bushbuckridge MDC-A Branch, which we will be officially establishing soon."Their conscience is clear, that MDC Alliance is the future of our Country. They have declared openly their allegiance to MDC Alliance Party, under the capable leadership of President Nelson Chamisa", said Chairperson Karimanzira.Mpumalanga District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira went to Bushbuck with District Organizing Secretary Wadzanai Dzama and Nelspruit Women Assembly Chairlady Beauty Mushore.