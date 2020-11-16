Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Mpumalanga MDC Alliance Leadership paint Bushbuckridge red

by Fanuel Chinowaita
16 Nov 2020 at 09:23hrs | Views
Mpumalanga MDC Alliance door to door, mobiisation and recruitment program  turned into a rally as the District leaders  met so many veteran party members in Collage view Bushbuckridge yesterday.

Speaking to Mpumalanga District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira, who was leading the process said Bushbuckridge has so many Zimbabweans who declared their allegiance to MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

He also said that some of the people who lives there are veteran party members who used to be active back in Zimbabwe but were not aware that the Party exists in Mpumalanga.



Karimanzira said, "I'm impressed with achievements of today's door-to-door mobilisation and recruitment in Collage-View, Bushbuckridge Town main suburb.

"This is home to quite a number of migrant-worker Zimbabwean community in the Bohlabela Region of Mpumalanga. Among the people we met, are some party veterans who were previously involved with our Party Structures while still in Zimbabwe, and did not know that the Party now exist in Mpumalanga (SA)."

Meanwhile, members in Bushbuckridge said that they want to actively participate in MDC Alliance for it is the future of Zimbabwe under Nelson Chamisa. They said they will invite District leadership before this year end to officially form a branch.



"They have expressed their hunger and thirsty to actively participate in the Bushbuckridge MDC-A Branch, which we will be officially establishing soon.

"Their conscience is clear, that MDC Alliance is the future of our Country. They have declared openly their allegiance to MDC Alliance Party, under the capable leadership of President Nelson Chamisa", said Chairperson Karimanzira.

Mpumalanga District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira went to Bushbuck with District Organizing Secretary Wadzanai Dzama and Nelspruit  Women Assembly Chairlady Beauty Mushore.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5476 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days