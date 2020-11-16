Prophet Bushiri credits Court victory to God

News / Africa

by Daniel Itai

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has attributed yesterday's court victory to God.Yesterday Magistrate Viva Nyimba acquitted all charges laid against Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary citing that their arrest in Malawi was illegal.The arrest follows a warrant of arrest that was issued out by Interpol South Africa pertaining to the flouting of his and her wife's bail conditions.However, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have since seized his R5.5 million home and forfeited his and her wife's R200 000 bail.Regardless, Prophet Bushiri has since said his life is worth more than his assets, "in his ruling the Magistrate ordered that my wife and I should be released unconditionally because our arrest was illegal.Furthermore, the Magistrate also ruled that whenever they have a case against my wife and I we should appear before Court through summon not arrest.I am also informed that some of my assets have been confiscated by authorities to which I say my right to life is more important than any asset in this world. Whatever has happened I don't see it as our victory neither our lawyers. God has won," said Prophet Bushiri.However, South Africa's Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, has since said his department has two weeks to prepare a formal extradition process for Prophet Bushiri and his wife.The NPA has since charged the Bushiris with money laundering and corruption which amounts to the tune of over R100 million.Regardless, the Bushiris have maintained their innocence citing that it's all shenanigans that are aimed at tarnishing their name.It's now yet to be seen whether or not the Bushiris will ever stand trial in South Africa following their fear of endangering their lives.@danielItai_zw