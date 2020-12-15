Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimAchievers Awards host inaugural ZAA Botswana gala

by Tinashe Mukono
3 hrs ago
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has honoured Zimbabwean achievers who have been outstanding in the year at the inaugural ZAA Botswana Awards Dinner Gala held at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone on Friday.

The awards event marked the first edition of ZAA Botswana as it became the latest country chapter to join ZAA international roster. ZAA Botswana Country Director Davison Charamba saluted the achievers and commended the new dawn for the diaspora community in Botswana.

"As ZAA celebrates a decade of existence, this is testimony to our commitment to celebrate excellence in Botswana. Our theme for this inaugural event is Celebrating Excellence! We indeed live to the ethos of excellence. In a year like no other, we have decided to celebrate positivity in the midst of the negativity brought by the pandemic. We are committed to create these memorable experiences," he said.

The event was attended by various guests including Counsellor at the Zimbabwe Embassy in Botswana Mr Francis Chimina as well as a limited guest list in observance of lockdown public gathering regulations.

Hosted by Marshal Chimedza and Sehlule Ndlovu, with entertainment by singer Nyasha Lotus, the event struck a celebratory note. Guests were treated to a scintillating showcase of home-grown talent with a traditional dance segment. Entrepreneur Samuel N. Njanji walked away with two awards as Young Achiever and Professional of the Year winner.

The Zimbabwean Ambassador to Botswana HE Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro congratulated ZAA on the launch and praised the nominees for their outstanding exploits on an international level.

 "It gives us great joy to see Zimbabweans celebrating each other's successes such as this. This is not a celebration for achievements of individuals alone, but of the outstanding achievements of Zimbabwe as a nation. Today's achievers do proud for both themselves and their fellow countrymen and women, congratulations to all the nominees and winners," he said in a speech read on his behalf.
 
ZAA Founder and International Chairman Conrad Mwanza concurred with the sentiments expressed by the Ambassador in a recorded video speech.

"As the theme says we want to celebrate excellence and you are the people who make it special. ZAA is more than a celebration, it's an African story that is ongoing celebrating our pride, where we are coming from and where we are headed." said Mwanza.

The ZAA Botswana edition became the latest chapter in the international awards brand and second in Africa after ZAA SA which held its 6th edition on 5 December in Johannesburg. The awards were held in partnership with CMG International, Adventureland, RSM, Scot Race, Space & Place and Bakertilly.

Here are the winners from the inaugural ZAA Botswana edition
Young Achiever Award – Samuel N. Njanji
Male Entrepreneur Award – Jonathan Hore
RSM Female Entrepreneur Award – Irene Dzinza Patsika
Academic of the Year Award – Strike Mbulawa
Executive of the Year Award – Samuel N. Njanji


Source - Tinashe Mukono

