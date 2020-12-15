Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Immigration ready for festive traffic

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
The Department of Immigration is reviewing its operations to expeditiously clear increased volumes of human and vehicular traffic expected starting this weekend.

The organisation's Head of protocol and public relations, Mrs Memory Mugwagwa said they were putting more focus on Beitbridge and Plumtree Ports of entries where traffic was increasing.

The Herald understands that before the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of seven million and three million travellers were passing through Beitbridge and Plumtrees annually.

According to Mrs Mugwagwa, the department is anticipating human traffic to increase considering that many schools will be closing tomorrow in Zimbabwe and that many companies in the region had started effecting annual shutdowns.

She said in some instances they had to boost their staff complement with staff from less busy stations and had also suspended all leave and off days for them to operate at full strength.

Mrs Mugwagwa said they were liaising with other inter-border agencies to ensure a seamless movement of traffic in and out of the country.

"We are processing between 4000 and 5000 travellers at Beitbridge and Plumtree and we have been polishing up our operations so that we will be able to absorb more traffic through the festive season," she said.

Currently, she said the land borders were partially open and that they are only facilitating the movement of authorised buses for repatriations and deportations of citizens.

Mrs Mugwagwa said, they were also clearing the movement of those buses travelling to other countries through Zimbabwe.

"Though we are having spontaneous arrivals of travellers at the borders, unlike public transport that operates on scheduled times, we are equal to the task.

"We also advise travellers to comply with the set operational plans and rules at the borders so that we make travelling seamless," said Mrs Mugwagwa.

It is also understood that the department is carrying out a compliance and enforcement operation at Beitbridge to prevent cases of irregular migration.

This has resulted in the rounding up of more than 300 border jumpers since the beginning of this month.

The Regional Immigration officer in charge of the Western region, Mr Regis Munyaradzi said they opened Maitengwe border post to private motorist and pedestrians on Tuesday to ease pressure at Plumtree Border Post.

Zimbabwe shares Maitengwe, Mlambapele, and Plumtree and Mpoengs borders posts with Botswana.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Paedophile stepdad gets 18 years behind bars

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

5 Things to check before downloading a Sports Betting App

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

MDC Alliance moans over lack of political justice

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Happy Anniversary to Zimbabwe African People's Union.

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

NRZ: Temporary Suspension of Commuter Train Service

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Clearing landmines from a crucial African wildlife corridor

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

What ZANU PF would do as an Opposition - PART 1

5 hrs ago | 739 Views

ZimAchievers Awards host inaugural ZAA Botswana gala

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

SA Home Affairs probes close to a million 'blocked' ID documents

9 hrs ago | 2688 Views

In which cases is it profitable to outsource tasks?

10 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa gags Zanu-PF followers

10 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Zinara pines for forex payments

10 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Mnangagwa frets over social media

10 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Mamutse should be back at work, says Zifa

10 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bulawayo dam levels rise

10 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Bribery and corruption spree at registry offices

11 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Beitbridge records increase in teenage pregnancies

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

Potraz hands over ICT equipment to the disabled

11 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mutare worker up for forging COVID-19 certificates

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Police officer convicted of assaulting minor

11 hrs ago | 640 Views

RBZ ends Fidelity Printers monopoly

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

Prosecutor in Abdul case suspended

11 hrs ago | 619 Views

State opposes Mafume bail

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Relief for Loga

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

2020 a success, Mnangagwa claims

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bhebhe suffers blow

11 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Machete-wielding Shamva robbers jailed 10 years

11 hrs ago | 250 Views

High Court relaxes MDC trio bail conditions

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Govt warns errant drivers

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Can anything good come from Lupane?

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Kadewere, Nakamba honour legend Ali Dube

11 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe to host ODI WC qualifiers

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bhebhe's bid to stop MDC-T Congress dealt a severe blow

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa 'bans' Zanu-PF members from social media

11 hrs ago | 441 Views

Man assaults cops

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

Fake Covid-19 certificates scam under investigation

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Powerspeed to delists from ZSE

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Master KG promotes Zimbabweans on upcoming Jerusalema album

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwean scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

11 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa commends Cabinet

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Stanchart in eye of storm over Mthuli Ncube tax

11 hrs ago | 459 Views

Goose or Gander: Govt bans Xmas parties

11 hrs ago | 903 Views

Fortune Chasi's fight to be held on Boxing Day

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Mafume must stop shifting blame

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora inflows set for record levels

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwean diplomat lands top UN post

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mohadi returns

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers prosecutor on the run

11 hrs ago | 539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days