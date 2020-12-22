Latest News Editor's Choice


Somizi hints at opening a restaurant in June

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa
30 secs ago
Multitalented media personal, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has hinted on opening a restaurant come June next year.

This follows the success of his recently launched cooking book, Dinner at Somizi's "I am not a chef."

"The book reached 5 000 copy sales within three weeks following it's launch, it has been a success and I owe it to the people who really really love me," said Somizi.

Somizi went on to reveal how his passion for cooking started owing it to his late father Ndaba Mhlongo who was a chef despite being also an actor.

"It's my father he was a chef at Blue Waters Hotel in Durban I think that's how my love for cooking started. My father was the only one who cooked at home his presentation of food was hotel standard. I was nine when I was like wow! I would like to do this so that's where my love for cooking started. For me cooking is one of my talents I believe each and everyone has more than one talents. I don't want to look back and say oh, why didn't I do that? I don't do it for the fame or money I do it for the passion everything else follows thereafter but it is nice the fame and the money.

Moreover, I know I am a special child and I am one of those people God has blessed so I hope to make an impact in people's lives my purpose in life is for people to see God through me and to help them reignite themselves through me. As much as I might not be the best in everything there is a light that draws people towards me because the Somizi packaging is so good. Nevertheless, I am still okay with people who say he's horrible whoever is for me is before me.

In addition, the next step is opening a restaurant. I want to be hands on with my restaurant, I want to be asking people are you comfortable? Are you okay? Is there anything else you need? I want to relate with people," said Somizi.
Source - Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa

