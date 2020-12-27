Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi makes a fool of himself in ConCourt

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
The state capture inquiry contends that former president Jacob Zuma should pay the legal costs of its urgent Constitutional Court bid to compel him to give evidence - even though he chose not to participate in the case.

"We are using state funds to ensure his [Zuma's] participation in a process where it is almost manifest that he is obliged to participate, also using state funds against somebody who has displayed a very high level of recalcitrance," advocate Tembeka Nkgcukaitobi, for the inquiry, argued on Tuesday.

The country's highest court, which heard the inquiry's multi-pronged application against Zuma without the presence of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, has reserved judgment in the case.

Whatever the court decides will have potentially massive consequences for the commission, which is due to complete its work on 31 March next year and maintains that Zuma's evidence is pivotal to that process.

Ngcukaitobi has contended that Zuma's decision to send a one-page lawyer's letter, rather than a formal legal notice, to the country's highest court in response to the commission's application against him demonstrated his "disdain for the legal system".

In that letter, Zuma's attorney Eric Mabuza stated that he would not participate in the case "at all".

"Historically, we [the inquiry] have been trying to ensure that Mr Zuma participates in the proceedings of the commission.

Ngcukaitobi argued:

The state capture inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has captivated South Africans, with testimonies that often "shocked" the chairperson.

"His election not to participate in the proceedings before this court 'at all' is itself demonstrative of the general disdain with which he has been treating the legal system."

Ngcukaitobi further pointed out that Zuma had missed the deadline given to him by the Inquiry to respond to its application and only sent his letter to the Constitutional Court after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng issued his directions for the further progress of the case.

The letter, he said, was "a slight on the Chief Justice's directions".

"One cannot be generous in construing a contemptuous letter," Ngcukaitobi said. "It was never intended to be a legally acceptable document and it came across that way. It was intended to tell everyone who intended listening or reading that, 'actually, you can do whatever you wish, I am not participating'."

By not participating in the case, Ngcukaitobi argued, Zuma had also chosen not to explain why he had walked out of the Inquiry – an act which the commission contends amounted to criminal contempt.

Ngcukaitobi had previously argued that it "would be wrong for Mr Zuma not to pay costs at all, in the light of his past conduct, in the light of the conduct that he has displayed before this court".

"Mr Zuma's conduct illustrates that he regards himself as being above the law," he argued.

Ngcukaitobi also contends that, by bringing a challenge to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's refusal to recuse himself as inquiry chair, Zuma was "definitely playing out the system".

While Justice Chris Jafta stressed that Zuma had the right to challenge Zondo's decision, he agreed with Ngcukaitobi that the Constitutional Court needed to take cognisance of Zuma's previous conduct of "delaying or trying to avoid going before the commission".

Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Batoka Dam size reduced to save Victoria Falls

47 mins ago | 157 Views

Zanzibar square it off with Matebeleland

49 mins ago | 65 Views

Chamisa's lawyer charged over tweet critical of Zanu-PF propaganda video

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Mambo's Chicken ad 'glorifies' gender violence after Khupe assault

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Man dies in horrific crash, body found perched on a tree

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa culpable for Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges

1 hr ago | 201 Views

More pain for Chiwenga's wife

1 hr ago | 389 Views

BAZ hikes broadcasting licence fees

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Soul Jah Love arrested

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Re-arrested MDC-T activist appears in court . . .

1 hr ago | 139 Views

5 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Magistrate gets $5 000 bail in corruption case

1 hr ago | 95 Views

9 Zimbabwe Warriors test positive for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Horror crash fatality increases to 18

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Richard Choruma dies

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Bev, Muridzo re-unite

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Mutizwa appointed acting Harare mayor following Mafume's suspension

1 hr ago | 99 Views

It's time for people to take the struggle

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Whilst the politicians scramble for power, who cares about suffering Zimbabweans?

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Khupe wins the mantra for a bad loser

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Benefits and drawbacks of casino No-Deposit bonus

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Drunk man trying to flee from going home falls on rock, dies

7 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Zimra recovers 87% debt from taxpayers in 2020

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

I'm not here to plunder Zimbabwe . . .

11 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Miner pleads with Mines ministry to resolve impasse

11 hrs ago | 572 Views

Illegitimacy will cost Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2664 Views

High Court defers Mafume bail hearing

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

Mwonzora claims victory

11 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Bulawayo on typhoid alert

11 hrs ago | 573 Views

Govt well-prepared to test all, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 710 Views

National pledge reciting out of order, says ConCourt

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Bosso target Chicken Inn star

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Air Zimbabwe slapped with $100m wage bill

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Loga names Chan squad

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mukamba in passport wait

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

17 die in Mutoko head-on collision

12 hrs ago | 748 Views

'2020 marks death of public health system'

12 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt starts security and health provisions in evacuation centres

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bhebhe speaks on MDC-T chaotic Congress

12 hrs ago | 3635 Views

It's time to take the bull by its horns

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimdancehall chanter wins US$10,000

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Traditional leaders urged to join hands in fight against land barons

12 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zaka minors who killed a soldier receive death threats

12 hrs ago | 896 Views

Thieves raid quarantine centre

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

12 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be more COVID-19 vigilant

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF Central Committee meets

12 hrs ago | 174 Views

Pregnant woman, boy (14) die in croc attacks

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Killer cop almost attacked at funeral

12 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Khupe fears Mwonzora gang

12 hrs ago | 1637 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days