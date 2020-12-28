Community attacks SA police while arresting undocumented foreigners

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

POLICE officers have been attacked by community members while arresting undocumented foreigners at Greenside extension 44 outside Polokwane in Limpopo.Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says police were assaulted and police vehicles pelted with stones by some community members who managed to release undocumented foreign nationals from police vehicles yesterday.He says one undocumented foreigner was shot and injured after he allegedly threatened to stab a police officer."The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jaan Scheepers, has strongly condemned the incident that took place at Greenside extension 44 where the police came under attack by community members who managed to release undocumented foreign nationals from the police vehicle. Cases of assault on police, malicious damage to property, and other crime have been opened."