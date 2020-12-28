Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

40 million South Africans to receive COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the government was committed to rolling out vaccines with urgency to establish herd immunity against Covid-19.

Speaking during a virtual public briefing, outlining the Department of Health's Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy, he said they had to be made available to all South Africans, starting with the most vulnerable and health workers.

He said that at over 40 million citizens will receive the vaccine in 2021, and that frontline workers and vulnerable groups will be first in line to get their jab.

He said government was targeting 67% or the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.

Health workers "need to be protected so they can ensure the stability of our own health care systems", he added.

About 10% of the population would be covered by the Covax programme but he said bilateral negotiations were already under way with various companies in the hope of securing some vaccines as early as February.

He said the rollout of vaccines would be done in three phases:

• Phase one would focus on front line health workers with a target population of 1,250,000.

• Phase two would include essential workers with a target population of 2,5m, people older than 60 (5m) and people older than 18 with co-morbidities (8m)

• Phase three would target other people older than 18 with a target population of 22,5m.

"At this stage we have secured the doses that will be acquired through Covax which will ensure that we immunise 10% of the population through this mechanism and, in line with the president's statement, we expect the processes will have delivered the vaccine by the beginning of the second quarter," said Mkhize.

"The funds to pay the outstanding amount after the deposit that has been made by the Solidarity Fund, around R1,8bn, have been allocated and let us take the opportunity to once again appreciate the manner in which the Solidarity Fund has partnered with government.

"Having secured for 10% of the population, we have embarked on other efforts to get the rest of the 57% of the population to be targeted by the end 2021 but, more importantly we are making efforts to obtain vaccines much earlier, hopefully as early as February 2021.

"This will very much depend on the success of current bilateral negotiations we are in the midst of with various companies."

About 40 countries have already started rolling out vaccinations and there is a growing chorus of critics asking why the same is not happening in SA.

An article in the Sunday Times by the Progressive Health Forum — consisting of some of SA's most eminent medical experts — suggested that the state had bungled the acquisition of vaccines.


Source - TimesLIVE

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Community attacks SA police while arresting undocumented foreigners

43 mins ago | 210 Views

Gemma shortlisted for the MTV Africa Music Awards

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Armyworm outbreak hits Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Chamisa's statement on Zimbabwe's latest lockdown

4 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Mohadi says, 'choose between enjoyment and death'

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

WATCH: At least 500 undocumented Zimbabweans are arrested daily in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Zimbabwe registered truck abandoned in SA

8 hrs ago | 3004 Views

WATCH: Truck driver drives into flooded river

8 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Will true Zimbabwe liberation heroes always be 'unknown soldiers' whilst ruling elite over-glorified for sitting pretty in Mozam

8 hrs ago | 632 Views

Is someone in government sabotaging ED Mnangagwa?

9 hrs ago | 2225 Views

How did exercising one's democratic rights in Zimbabwe suddenly mean 'engaging in public violence'?

9 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Chamisa, Mwonzora agree to work with Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Journalist goes missing in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Chamisa threatens a 'vicious' 2021 comeback

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Villagers troop out of evacuation centres

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Lions Den police on the rampage

10 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Drowning cases rise

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

My heart is in Zimbabwe!

10 hrs ago | 736 Views

Covid-19 'advisory'

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

High inflation drives cost of living

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Katsande deserves legendary status: Tovey

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zapu starts renewal ahead of 2023 poll

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Uproar over community radio licensing

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

Crisis Coalition mourns Fuzwayo

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

Furore over non deployment of Kalanga teachers

10 hrs ago | 323 Views

Esigodini miners case against ED in false start

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zifa await CAF response

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mwonzora ally says he did not join MDC for praise and worship

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Worthwhile Mugabe buried

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

Senator Khupe elected Safod treasurer

10 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe's carefree attitude towards Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

FC Platinum arrive in Tanzania to face Simba

10 hrs ago | 92 Views

More demand for hospital beds as Covid cases increase

10 hrs ago | 170 Views

23 minors in Social Welfare custody after foiled smuggling attempt

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

102 killed, 398 injured in holiday accidents

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimsec exams resume

10 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

10 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

18 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Midnight 'rapist' nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

21 hrs ago | 3088 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

22 hrs ago | 3527 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

23 hrs ago | 5563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days