Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

'Ramaphosa made a mistake by closing the borders'

by Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa
24 secs ago | Views
Wits University's Health and Social Security Sytems specialist, Professor, Alex van den Heever, has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for having closed all the land borders on Monday evening.

According to Ramaphosa, the call to close all the land borders from the 11th of this month until the 15th of February is as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases which are now averaging 15 000 on a daily basis.

"There was no need to close the borders. The surge in the number of COVID-19 infections is not as a result of people entering the country but of large gatherings as this is the main super spreader as long as people continue to attend large gatherings then we will continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases," said Professor, Heever.

In addition, the Professor, also slammed government for having cited that the cost of procuring COVID-19 vaccines for the whole country would cost R20 billion (US$1.2 billion).

"That's nonsensical I don't even know how they reached this amount it's far much lower than than it should cost between R7 billion (US$450 million) and R8 billion (US$510 million)," added the Professor.

Most of the neighbouring countries are most likey to reel from the closed borders as most in the SADC region are into informal trading which relatively requires them to frequently travel to South Africa to purchase their stock.

Moreover, the cost of living is likely to increase especially when it comes to food even though transportation of goods is still permissible.

Source - Daniel Itai, Johannesburg, South Africa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How to kill a country

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Chamisa has 'nowhere to take his problems to' claims Matemadanda

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe cuts fuel import bill

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Trojan Mine becomes Covid-19 'hotspot'

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Museveni accuses Facebook of arrogance and bias

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

US cancels observer mission for Uganda polls

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono remanded in custody until Thursday

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Rushwaya granted $10,000 bail

5 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe: 'The Second Republic'; Land history; Ownership and Productivity in the Post Mugabe Era

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Food sovereignty in Zimbabwe is a human rights issue

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Exactly just how does Zimbabwe's ZANU PF expect South Africa to 'rein in' SABC's Mokoena - the Hopewell Chin'ono way?

6 hrs ago | 687 Views

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump's channel

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Chamisa begs Twitter to ban Museveni

8 hrs ago | 2437 Views

8 more arrested in US$2.5 million heist

9 hrs ago | 4584 Views

COVID herd immunity will not happen in 2021, says WHO

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

DJ Fantan appeals against conviction

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Govt told to shut land borders

9 hrs ago | 1404 Views

98 covid-19 positive out 123 tested: proof test regime wilfully inadequate - 'Seri kweguva!' Still, must learn lessons

9 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Husband breaks wife's arms over infidelity message

10 hrs ago | 2486 Views

'Ramaphosa not bankrolling Chamisa's MDC'

10 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mahere's lawyers demand identity of 'dead' child's mother

10 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Sikhala disowns Facebook account

10 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Nurses demand risk allowance

10 hrs ago | 500 Views

'We are ready for COVID-19'

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe's economic war littered with detours, says Mohadi

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

71 inmates test positive to COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Brigadier General Moyo died a bitter man

10 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Stockfeeds shortage hits the market

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zanu-PF, stop acting like a rag-tag militia

10 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mystery of the Mberengwa 'ambula-cart'

10 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Gweru moves to evacuate flash floods victims

10 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mahere protests jail conditions

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Man breaks wife's arms over infidelity

10 hrs ago | 437 Views

Woman splashes petrol on ex-boyfriend, sets him ablaze

10 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mpilo Covid-19 cases reach 206

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

BCC to take action on illegal cropping

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Police impound pushcarts

10 hrs ago | 455 Views

Risks of flooding increasing

10 hrs ago | 256 Views

Over 11 000 houses face demolition

10 hrs ago | 463 Views

Academic fraud of satanic proportions exposed in Harare

10 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Covid-19 allowances for civil servants extended

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

COVID-19: Zumbani selling like hotcakes in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in 'abusive relationship'

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Is WWE Beast Mtawarira's next move?

21 hrs ago | 1908 Views

David Chapfika and the Jatropha years, a memoir

21 hrs ago | 2146 Views

President E.D engage your political nemesis

21 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa scuffle (is there a Zanu-PF hand)

21 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Chin'ono, Sikhala remanded further

21 hrs ago | 833 Views

2 600 lockdown arrests in one day

21 hrs ago | 1444 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days