Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Judgment: Zimbabwean farmers Luke Tembani and 24 others v the President of the Republic of South Africa and others

by Agencies
10 secs ago | Views
File picture
Last month the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down judgment in a R2-billion damages claim against South Africa by 25 dispossessed Zimbabwean farmers, some of whom were South African citizens, arising from findings by the Constitutional Court in 2018.

The Constitutional Court had found there to have been a "conspiracy" related to a "stratagem" initiated by the Government of Zimbabwe to destroy, in bad faith, individual recourse to the regional human rights court, the SADC Tribunal, arising from Zimbabwe's land seizure programme.

In its December judgment, the High Court first upheld the plaintiffs' application for condonation (holding that their claims had not, as the President and SA Government had contended) prescribed, i.e. become irrecoverable due to the expiry of a three-year period.

The plaintiffs, it held, were quite entitled first to have declared invalid, as it was by the Constitutional Court, President Jacob Zuma's assent to the suspension and then abolition of all right of access by individual SADC citizens to the Tribunal set up under the SADC Treaty.

The court went on to dismiss all but one of the defendants' exceptions (legal defences intended to avert a trial) to the plaintiffs' claims for compensation against South Africa for its participation in the conspiracy.  

In respect of the single exception allowed – which the court erroneously presented in its judgment as two exceptions – the court upheld the SA Government's contention that the claims must fail because it was not the claimants' pleaded case that "only" President Zuma's assent had caused the loss.

The claimants are seeking leave to appeal from the High Court against that ruling and they filed an application for leave to appeal this week (January 12). This points out that it was indeed not the claimants' case that only President Zuma's complicity caused their loss. Their case was that there was a conspiracy between Zimbabwe, South Africa and other SADC states acceding to what it called Zimbabwe's "stratagem" and "masterplan".  The Constitutional Court has already found exactly that.

Nor (the plaintiffs contend in seeking to appeal the ruling) does it matter, as the High Court thought, that the SADC Treaty permits decisions by the Summit (the heads of state) to be taken by three-quarters of the leaders. The Summit has consistently applied consensus as the requirement – and did so here. The support by President Zuma for President Mugabe's scheme was indeed, as a fact, needed for it to succeed.

The application also seeks leave to appeal against a second order: one that treated legal causation as a further basis for exception, when it was not (erroneously numbering it as a second ‘Exception 1' in the order it made).

The court elsewhere in its judgment dismissed the separate exception which had contended that President Zuma had owed no legal duty to SADC citizens, only to SA citizens.

Yet it proceeded, as part of the single exception it upheld, to find that essentially the same kind of losses caused by the same conduct of President Zuma were irrecoverable, as a matter of ‘legal causation' where they were suffered by SADC citizens who happened not to hold South African citizenship.

Speaking for the plaintiffs today, their attorney, Willie Spies said: "The plaintiffs seek leave to appeal because they believe that the Constitutional Court clearly held President Zuma to have plotted with President Mugabe, and some other SADC leaders, to destroy individual access to the region's only international law and human rights Tribunal.

"We believe there are reasonable prospects that the Supreme Court of Appeal will disagree with what the High Court has held on causation: its judgment, also on causation, delivered in relation to Covid-19 insurance in the same week supports that belief. And it is of great importance to all citizens of SADC to establish whether it is correct that, while President Zuma owed them a legal duty, when he breached that duty their devastating losses are as yet not recoverable".



Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The best sports in the World

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

18 mins ago | 21 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

20 mins ago | 14 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

34 mins ago | 23 Views

All hope is not lost

54 mins ago | 137 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

5 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

6 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

6 hrs ago | 1144 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

6 hrs ago | 3185 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

6 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

6 hrs ago | 1563 Views

BCC workers down tools

6 hrs ago | 818 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

6 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

More floods predicted

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Police call off search for bodies

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

7 hrs ago | 309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days