KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

#FreeJacobZuma movement is now becoming more and more organized in the #KZNShutDown . They are stopping trucks, puncturing tyres and using them to block strategic roads leading in and out of the Harbour. The economy will definitely suffer from this move. pic.twitter.com/V51J8FV9Qh — Duduzane Zuma (@DuduzaneZuma_) July 9, 2021

Cdes In Richards Bay, We See You! Amandla ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!! (Who does sugar cane that is being burnt belong to?) pic.twitter.com/Mwt8JtY28M — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 9, 2021

Multiple major roads across the KwaZulu-Natal province, particularly the N2 and N3 highways, have been shut down this morning due to protests, according to various traffic reports on social media.Businesses in the province have also been disrupted by the protest action.Although it has not been confirmed, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said during a live broadcast on SAfm that the protests may be as a result of the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.Mbhele said that police will monitor the situation and will try to unblock some of the carriageways.The Ruth First Highway or M4 has been closed off as well on north- and southbound lanes between uMhlanga and Sibaya, as well as the N2/R34 four-way in Richards Bay, KZN Traffic, a local Facebook page, confirmed.The protests have also turned violent, with participants burning tyres and stoning vehicles that try to pass. Trucks have also been used to block off roads.Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad was quoted as saying in a report in The Witness that at least five major roads have been shut down."Metro police officers are on the scene and are diverting drivers away from the protests," Sewpersad said.Parts of the Durban central business district have also been closed off due to the protests.The M4 near Beach Bums, a popular restaurant on the North Coast, has also been closed off at Genezzano Road."It's been a busy morning with protest action all over KZN. We are trying our best to keep you updated."Vehicles were being stoned on the N3 by the Pavilion trying to petrol-bomb a truck now. N2 southbound before M7 protesters blocking the road and lighting fires. N2 South at the Gateway on-ramp tyre treads on the fast lane," KZN Traffic said.Motorists were urged to find alternative routes and exercise extreme caution while using the motorways.The former president's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, took to Twitter this morning to share videos of the protests in support of the release of Zuma.Businesses in the province have also been shut down from KwaDukuza to the eThekwini Municipality, according to the president of the c"The reason for this disruptive behaviour is known and is currently circulating in the media space following the arrest of the former president."We are taking the necessary steps and working closely with law enforcement to arrest the matter. We encourage business owners to remain on high alert and ensure risk mitigation measures are in place," Ward said.