PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

by PAC

The Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) expresses our understanding of the anger, and frustration which followed after the sentencing of the Former President Jacob Zuma. The protest is guaranteed, and protected by the constitution of the South Africa. PAC, however condemns the violence, and destruction of properties which are coupled with the expression of anger.The PAC supports the rule of law, and the fair Judicial system as the important pillar of our democracy. We are all equal under the Constitution, as it is the highest law of the country.We should not allow our anger to overpower our logic, and vision to such an extent that we destroy the foundation of our social, and economic foundation. Some of the assets, and properties which are destroyed are providing basic necessities for our daily survival, and have been achieved through many years of struggle.The PAC does not support violence as a means to achieve whatever we may need in a democratic society. PAC will further write to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seeking clarity on when are they prosecuting FW de Klerk for war crimes committed under his watch, and that he admitted he knew about.Among the massacres listed:• The 12th January 1991 Sebokeng massacre where more than 30 people were killed.• The 17th of June 1992 Boipatong massacre that claimed 45 lives.• The 8th of October 1993 the killing of five children in Transkei in a raid that was allegedly sanctioned by De Klerk.All the massacres that happened at the height of the resistance against the apartheid regime, De Klerk has confirmed knowing or giving instructions that people should be murdered. He did not get amnesty for this, he did not apply to the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).