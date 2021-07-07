Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

by PAC
3 hrs ago | Views
The Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) expresses our understanding of the anger, and frustration which followed after the sentencing of the Former President Jacob Zuma. The protest is guaranteed, and protected by the constitution of the South Africa. PAC, however condemns the violence, and destruction of properties which are coupled with the expression of anger.

The PAC supports the rule of law, and the fair Judicial system as the important pillar of our democracy. We are all equal under the Constitution, as it is the highest law of the country.

We should not allow our anger to overpower our logic, and vision to such an extent that we destroy the foundation of our social, and economic foundation. Some of the assets, and properties which are destroyed are providing basic necessities for our daily survival, and have been achieved through many years of struggle.

The PAC does not support violence as a means to achieve whatever we may need in a democratic society. PAC will further write to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seeking clarity on when are they prosecuting FW de Klerk for war crimes committed under his watch, and that he admitted he knew about.

Among the massacres listed:

• The 12th January 1991 Sebokeng massacre where more than 30 people were killed.
• The 17th of June 1992 Boipatong massacre that claimed 45 lives.
• The 8th of October 1993 the killing of five children in Transkei in a raid that was allegedly sanctioned by De Klerk.

All the massacres that happened at the height of the resistance against the apartheid regime, De Klerk has confirmed knowing or giving instructions that people should be murdered. He did not get amnesty for this, he did not apply to the Truth, and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).




Source - PAC

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

5 hrs ago | 895 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

5 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

6 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

South Africans thought they were better Africans than black Africa: Thanks Zuma has set the record straight

10 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Top 100 Leaders in Transportation Award adds our very own native Zimbabwean to the great automotive world stage

13 hrs ago | 1050 Views

South African minister of Defence refuses to deployed army in KZN

13 hrs ago | 1950 Views

SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

14 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

15 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Setback for MDC-T

15 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

15 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

15 hrs ago | 805 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

15 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

15 hrs ago | 1385 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

15 hrs ago | 491 Views

Quarantine-free travel for Emirates customers

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Global firm makes initiative to drive Zimbabwe FDI

15 hrs ago | 144 Views

VFEX in dramatic rebound

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Late registration on Zimsec

16 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo sets date to re-introduce full water shedding

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

Robbers loot $55 million in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 847 Views

Warriors in must win tie against Namibia

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Nkiwane burial date set

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Pakistani gets 'Sibanda' surname, ID, passport in one day

16 hrs ago | 832 Views

Russian vehicle manufacturer to partner Zimbabwean firms

16 hrs ago | 465 Views

Air Zimbabwe primed for rebound

16 hrs ago | 202 Views

800,000 arrested for lockdown violations

16 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction on course

16 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe can do more than just receiving covid-19 vaccines donations - Mhondoro-Ngezi SMP

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

Robber who died of gunshot wounds boasted about crime

18 hrs ago | 1926 Views

SI127 working well to stop cheats

18 hrs ago | 617 Views

Crime spree ends for robber couple

18 hrs ago | 885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days