Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
Three Zimbabwean men and one South African national were arrested last week in Limpopo province after being found with truckloads of chrome which is believed to have been illegally mined.

Lloyd Sithole (32), Moses Nemaganda (37) and Wilton Haruzi (34) and South African national Joseph Hlongwane (23 ) are to appear at the Sekhukhune magistrate court charged for illegal mining.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the the arrest.

"The police spotted three trucks along the road and pulled them over, the trucks were found with loads of suspected unprocessed chrome and all were confiscated", he said.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

