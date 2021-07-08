MDC's Makomborero Haruzivishe released on bail

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has been ordered released on Z$10,000 bail by the Harare High Court after 3 months behind bars.Haruzivishe was sentenced to 14 months in jail, a week after being convicted for inciting public violence and resisting arrest.The 28-year-old was jailed for 24 months on the first count of incitement, and 12 months for resisting arrest. Ten of the 24 months and six of the 12 months were suspended. With the two sentences to run concurrently, Haruzivishe will serve 14 months in prison.A Harare Central police station charge sheet, reads: "The accused mobilised members of the public by whistling a whistle code trying to canvas them to revolt against the police officers and he went on to throw some stones towards the police officers and their vehicles.""