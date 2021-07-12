Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has told Parliament, preparations are underway to deploy 25,000 additional soldiers in the battle to restore calm in Gauteng and KZN.She was briefing Parliament's Joint Committee on Defence on the security situation.Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, earlier on Wednesday, confirmed 5,000 soldiers on the ground to quell the chaos.The two provinces have been gripped by violence and looting in the last few days, with over 1,000 people arrested.Ntshavheni is urging South Africans to work hand in hand with law enforcement instead of taking the law into its own hands.It cost South Africa R641,200,290 to deploy 2,820 SANDF members over the period from 26 March to 26 June 2020 during the country's initial 21-day coronavirus lockdown. It is unknown how much it will cost the taxpayers to deploy 27,500 troops for an unknown period.