Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute
Some commentators are blaming president Cyril Ramaphosa who they say encouraged vigilantism as a response to the 'ethnical mobilization'.
i don't understand how the media just turned a blind eye on what is happening in Phoenix— Thabo (@tbozer) July 15, 2021
#PhoenixMassacre pic.twitter.com/Dg4DzRGUf1
#PhoenixMassacre can black people do this to Indians in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0cDebPRbdU— 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@BlackCulture_HM) July 15, 2021
Ramaphosa reversed everything apartheid is back #PhoenixMassacre#RamaphosaMustFall #CyrilMustResign pic.twitter.com/S445sVgXb5— Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) July 15, 2021
Even black policemen will not be spared.#kwamashu#PhoenixMassacre#Indians#CyrilMustResign#ZumaUnrest pic.twitter.com/3hfhdG5HIK— kopzela (@kopzela_dj) July 15, 2021
We've been tweeting about what's happening in Phoenix and the media turned a blind eye #PhoenixMassacre #Durban #CyrilMustResign #TheEFF #DurbanIsBurning #SANDF #FreeJacobZumaNow #ZiziKodwa pic.twitter.com/tmkcAOTF1Q— Zamanala Plenty (@PlentyMtimande) July 15, 2021
But why are they killing our brothers like this? 😭 it's painful #Phoenixmassacre#KZNViolence #Misuzulu #Indians pic.twitter.com/PTokxIBtvL— NewBeginningsEP🎸 (@MBzetBeats031) July 15, 2021
#PhoenixMassacre we warned Cyril Ramaphosa do not give civilians permission to do the job of police officers, 15 black people murdered by Indians pic.twitter.com/5p8SS7hajU— 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@BlackCulture_HM) July 15, 2021