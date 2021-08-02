Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Tito Mboweni is no longer South Africa's finance minister as he was replaced by Enoch Godongwana.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Thursday night he had accepted a "long-standing request" from Mboweni to be removed from his post.

In a Tweet on no confidence to the Ramaphosa leadership, Mboweni said, "Politics "ebbs and flows". One needs a sense of the "political standard deviation". Where are things going which accord with your own ethics, values and "beliefs". Sometimes, the ship might be sailing in the wrong direction. Jump before you are pushed but don't drown!"



Ramaphosa said that Godongwana would take over from Mboweni.

"I am grateful to Mr Mboweni for responding to the call I made to him to serve our nation. Today, I have acceded to his request to leave, and we wish him well in his endeavours — and I am sure he will continue to excel and also be available for certain tasks that he may be given from time to time," Ramaphosa said.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days