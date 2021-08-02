Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

BREAKING: Mozambican named amongst top 5 global terrorists

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
United States of America Secretary of State Anthony J Blinken has announced the designation of five terrorist leaders in Africa. Among them is Bonomade Machude Omar of Mozambique.

According to Secretary Blinken, Bonomade Machude Omar, also known as Abu Sulayfa Muhammad and Ibn Omar, leads the Military and External Affairs Departments for ISIS-Mozambique and serves as the senior commander and lead coordinator for all attacks conducted by the group in northern Mozambique, as well as the lead facilitator and communications conduit for the group.  During the March 2021 attack on Palma, Omar led one group of fighters while Abu Yasir Hassan, the leader of ISIS-Mozambique, led another group of fighters, and Omar also led the attack on the Amarula Hotel in Palma.  Omar has been responsible for attacks in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, and Mtwara Region, Tanzania.

Other terrorist leaders sanctioned are Sidanag Hitta of Mali, Salem ouldBreihmatt of Burkina Faso, Ali Mohamed Rage who is involved in attack planning that has targeted areas in Kenya and Somalia and AbdikadirMohamed Abdikadir, also known as Ikrima, is a facilitator and operational planner.  As of November 2019, Abdikadirwas an al-Shabaab senior leader and served as the Head of Operations and Logistics.  Abdikadir had also directed previous attack planning for al-Shabaab.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Secretary said:

As a result of our actions today, among other consequences, all property and interests in property of these individuals must be blocked and reported to the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the persons designated today may themselves be exposed to designation.  Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for the persons designated today could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions.

The United States is committed to disrupting the financing methods of ISIS-Mozambique, JNIM, and al-Shabaab -all of which are designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations and SDGTs -limiting their abilities to conduct further attacks against civilians and supporting our partners in efforts to disrupt terrorism finance.  Addressing the terrorist threat across the continent will require working closely with our partners to degrade the capacity and operations of these terrorist groups, combatting their control and influence in West, East, and Southern Africa.




Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Don't be a victim of Online Blackmail

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

A 'perfect' leader, incapable of erring, is the worst leader!

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

3 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chamisa has the mass' back

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

5 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

20 hrs ago | 1589 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

20 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

21 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

22 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

23 hrs ago | 4123 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

23 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

23 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

23 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

23 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

23 hrs ago | 1716 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

24 hrs ago | 1169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days