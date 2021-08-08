Latest News Editor's Choice


Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

by Mandla Ndlovu
Former South African President Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial has been  postponed to 9 September 2021 after the doctors treating said they will provide a report on his health by 20 August.

One of the South African military doctors treating Zuma, Brigadier General Dr Mcebisi Zukile Mdutywa told prison and prosecuting authorities that  Zuma suffered a traumatic injury late last year and now needs extensive emergency treatment and six months of care to restore his health.


On Monday, prosecutor Billy Downer said the State isn't satisfied with the vague generalities contained in the submission by General Dutywa which could have major implications for the future of the Zuma corruption trial.

The court also directed that the State may appoint a medical practitioner of its choice to examine Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial, and for that witness, or that doctor, then to be a witness, if necessary, to give evidence.



