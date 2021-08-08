Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

#WeRejectMayorOfJHB #PutSouthAfricansFirst zimbabweans are enjoying our benefits, while Robert Mugabe kicked out South African during apartheid he said go fight for your own country. Wake up south Africans izwe lomkhulu liyahamba silele thina. pic.twitter.com/oTXQ2aHEn5 — #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@JeffDumisani) August 10, 2021

Call me ignorant, self hating, xenophobic I don't care but I will not keep quite when I see a Zimbabwean in charge of my city. There is no South African who is a mayor anywhere #WeRejectMayorOfJHB #JolideeMatongoMustLeaveMyCity — Shokwakhe (@Shokwakhe16) August 11, 2021

#WeRejectMayorOfJHB we had enough drama from Neighbours from hell who remember the Zimbabwean who run with millions of @CityPowerJhb few months ago the same mayor was in government under Geoff Makhubo ..no Africa unite in ZA at our cost pic.twitter.com/sg4835BDKi — Lolo bee 🐝🐝 (African Queen🇿🇦) (@BFSF1212) August 10, 2021

Zimbabweans never helped South Africans during the apartheid times but their getting jobs and opportunities here in South Africa while the Children of those South Africans who fought for this so called Democracy sithing there in foreigners tuckshops #WeRejectMayorOfJHB pic.twitter.com/3070eUz5Qb — MrMtolooo2 (@Nathink50455851) August 11, 2021