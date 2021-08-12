Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Intelligence reports coming from neighboring South Africa indicate that some branches of the ruling ANC are set to pass a resolution for the recall of ANC and State Vice President David Dabede Mabuza on health grounds and allegations of incompetence.

The reports come during a time when a number of South Africans are questioning Mabuza's long absence from duty at a time when the nation needs leadership on COVID 19 and the recently attempted insurrection. Mabuza was tasked with leading the COVID 19 vaccination drive. The drive only started taking shape after DD Mabuza had left the country an indication that he could have been a stumbling block.

ANC members are reportedly touting former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as a potential replacement. He joins the likes of Naledi Pandoor, Nomaindiya Mfeketo and Lindiwe Sisulu who are touted as potential successors to DD Mabuza.

Sources revealed that intelligence agencies are investigating Mabuza's hand in the attempted insurrection as he was a possible beneficiary of the act. It was revealed that major funding and Human Resources came from Mpumalanga allegedly marshaled by Ngrayi Ngwenya a close Mabuza ally.

Tito Mboweni posted a cryptic tweet this week which read: In politics, you must always be ahead of your opponents and competitors. Keep them guessing. Whilst you plan and execute your next steps. Remember that!



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days