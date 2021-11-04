Latest News Editor's Choice


Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

by Thembelani Moyo
South African actress Dawn Thandeka King, well-known as Mangcobo in the soapie Uzalo, recently delivered a guest speaker speech to Zimbabweans living in the diaspora urging them go back home and register to vote.

Mangcobo spoke during an event organised by the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) in Diepsloot township in Johannesburg.



ZANC is an infant political party that was formed in 2019 and registered with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commissions (ZEC) in 2020. It has appointed Mangcobo as its brand ambassador.

The party is in campaign mood and is preparing for the upcoming elections in 2023. The recent event was meant to drum up diaspora support for the party.

Approximately three million Zimbabweans, who are also eligible voters are said to be living in South Africa.
Speaking during the event Mangcobo bemoaned the suffering that Zimbabweans are facing both at home and abroad.
"South Africa seems to be a greener pasture - it is green when you are in Zimbabwe - when you come here you find out that the grass is actually brown," she said.

"I am grateful to be selected as the brand ambassador for this party. I stand here to say people should bring change. Zimbabweans should vote for change. I cannot vote, but I encourage you to go home and register to vote. In 2023 they should vote for change. ZANC aims to bring change so let us support them.

"I would like to go to Zimbabwe not to be met with poverty, but a beautiful country. I commit myself to be an influencer to say Zimbabweans change your own country because nobody will do that for you," she added.

Mangcobo's sentiments were also expressed by ZANC president Mr Timothy Mncube who said the party is targeting to organise one million people to go back home and register to vote.

Mncube added that the party strategy is not violence but to lure eligible voters.

"As ZANC let us take action. Our action is not violence. Ours is peace. We urge people to go and register to vote. We cannot fold hands and hope that people at home will fix our problems. Zimbabwe is a lovable country but we are in deep poverty. The attendance here shows how people care for Zimbabwe as a country.

"Ours is not a political jungle - we are tired of politics - we are driven by the will to see a democratic Zimbabwe. Voter turnout has been low especially among the youths. We urge them to go and register to vote," he added.

According to the Secretary General of the party, Mthandazo Moyo, ZANC is aiming to bring the change that other parties have failed to bring in Zimbabwe.

"People are hopeless and we encourage them to go and register to vote. We want all of us to see the need to vote.  We have to build our country as Zimbabweans in both South Africa and Zimbabwe," he said.

Moyo added that the party is national and does not segregate people because of their tribe, colour or language. So far it has aspiring MPs representing various constituencies across the country. It also has branches in Botswana, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Various aspiring MPs who attended the event in Diepsloot all emphasised that only Zimbabweans can change the country for them and the next generation. They highlighted problems bedeviling the country such as unemployment, hunger, violence, inflation and poverty.

ZANC Executive members
  1. President - Timothy Mncube
  2. Deputy President - Zukee Gumbo
  3. National Chairperson - Nkosana Gwebu
  4. Secretary General - Mthandazo Moyo
  5. Treasurer - Hamandishe Goremucheche
  6. Assistant Treasurer - Thuzani Ndlovu
  7. Secretary for Information and Publicity - Fredrick Sunhwa
  8. Head of Campaign and Strategist - Zothile Zunzanyika
  9. Secretary for Economic Affairs - Douglas Nyoni
  10. Provincial Coordinator - Mandla Khumalo
  11. Deputy Provincial Coordinator - Khulumani Ndlovu
  12. Provisional Spokesperson - Japhet Mpofu
  13. Chief of Staff - Lawrence Thulani Moyo
  14. Transport and Logistics - Mkhululi Khumalo


Source - Thembelani Moyo

