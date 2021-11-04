Latest on Ian Khama's 'suspicious' trip to South Africa

News / Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu

The SKI Khama Foundation office is receiving a flurry of enquiries regarding the absence from the country by Former President Lt. Gen. Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama who is in South Africa on a private visit.



We are also observing commentary that seems to be deliberately untrue and causing undue public alarm. The notion that he has fled the country or has gone into exile is simply not true. It is also not true as alleged by some that he at any point confirmed fleeing Botswana never to return. The former President is on a pre-arranged private visit to RSA visiting friends and family and having a series of meetings connected to his private visit. When Gen. Khama has completed his engagements in South Africa or anywhere else where these may take place he will return home.



Issued by Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo, CEO, SKI Khama Foundation



The Seretse Khama Ian Khama Foundation has issued a statement refuting reports that for Botswana strongman Lt Gen. Dr Seretse khama Ian Khama has fled the neighbouring country to South Africa.The Foundation issued a statement on Wednesday after media reports carried headlines on Monday that Khama ditched his and state security to cross to South Africa where it was alleged he is seeking protection from Pretoria claiming Gaborone wants to arrest him.Read the statement by the Foundation below: