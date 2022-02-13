Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Pietermaritzburg judge Judge Piet Koen has dismissed former South African President Jacob Zuma application to have Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal case alleging he and other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials had interfered in his prosecution.

"Appeal lacks reasonable prospects of success," the judge said.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in the trial of Zuma on charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and corruption stemming from the 1999 arms deal.

French arms manufacturer Thales is also facing charges in the same trial.

Zuma laid a criminal complaint in October last year against lead prosecutor.

His legal team had requested that Koen should grant them leave to appeal to the SCA to consider Zuma's allegations of prosecutorial bias.

When he pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering relating to the arms deal at the start of his trial last year, Zuma raised a "special plea", saying Downer had no "title" to prosecute him.

This is a developing story….



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

13 mins ago | 73 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 433 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1531 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2751 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 752 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days