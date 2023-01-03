Man seals wife's private parts with super glue

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

A Kenyan man, James Kifo Muriuki was reportedly sentenced to 50 years behind bars after being found guilty of assaulting and sealing his wife's genitalia with super glue.According to chaosafrica.com, the man committed the crime in May 2020 and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars by a Chuka Magistrate last December 2022.Muriuki had pleaded not guilty to charges brought before him of sexual assault, attempted murder, committing an unnatural offence and acting indecently against his wife back in June 2020.Principal Magistrate Njoki Kahara of the Chuka Law Courts declared on Saturday, 23 December 2022 that Muriuki was guilty of sexually assaulting his wife and causing grievous harm to her.It was earlier reported that Muriuki had come back home to Tharaka Nithi after working in Nairobi for some time and confronted his wife.He had ordered her to strip naked and reveal to him all the men she had slept with while he was away.He then beat her and put pepper, salt and super glue her genitalia and used a knife to push the mixture into her genitalia.It was reported that he sealed her mouth and ears and left her for dead.Muriuki was arrested for the offence a few days later and had been remanded at Embu GK Prison awaiting sentencing.