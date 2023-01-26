Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Regulated Brokers in South Africa

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views
When it comes to investing in the financial markets, it's crucial to choose a reputable and reliable broker. This is especially important in South Africa, where the regulatory environment is robust and strict. This article will discuss the importance of using regulated brokers and provide an in-depth look at the best broker South Africa has to offer.

Understanding Regulated Brokers
Regulated brokers are financial intermediaries licensed and approved by a government regulatory agency. These agencies ensure that the brokers comply with industry standards and regulations and provide fair and transparent services to their clients.

 Using regulated brokers has many advantages. Not only do they provide a higher level of protection for investors, but they also offer a more comprehensive range of services and investment options. Regulated brokers must segregate client funds from their own and meet strict capital requirements. This means that investors' funds are safe in the event of the broker's insolvency.
 
Unregulated brokers, on the other hand, are not licensed or approved by any regulatory organization. These brokers are often based offshore and may not be subject to the same level of oversight and regulation. It is important to note that investing through an unlicensed broker carries a higher level of risk and can result in significant financial losses.

Best Brokers in South Africa
When it comes to finding the best broker South Africa has to offer, there are many options to choose from. Some of the top regulated brokers in the country include HFM, IG, Forex.com, and Saxo Bank.
 
HFM - Best Overall 5/5
HFM South Africa is a leading and regulated online forex and CFD broker. They offer competitive spreads, a range of tradable instruments, multiple account types and a wide variety of educational resources to help you learn how to trade. Additionally, HFM South Africa offers some of the most advanced trading platforms available on the market, including the MetaTrader 4 platform which is one of the most renowned online trading platforms. HFM South Africa also offers a variety of payment options, including local bank transfer, and excellent customer service. Ultimately, HFM South Africa is a great broker to consider when looking to trade forex and CFDs.

IG 4.2/5
IG is a well-established broker that offers a wide range of financial products and services, including forex, CFDs, and stocks. The broker has a strong reputation for providing a reliable and user-friendly platform and offers competitive fees and spreads.

Forex.com 4.0/5
Forex.com is another popular choice among traders, offering a comprehensive trading platform and a wide range of educational resources. This broker offers low fees and tight spreads, making it an attractive option for traders of all levels.

Saxo Bank 3.9/5
Saxo Bank is a Danish investment bank that offers a wide range of financial products, including forex, stocks, and bonds. The bank offers an advanced trading platform, which is suitable for experienced traders. However, fees and the minimum deposit for Saxo Bank is relatively higher than other regulated brokers.

When comparing these top brokers, it's essential to consider factors such as fees, platforms, and services offered. Each broker has its strengths and weaknesses, and it's essential to find the one that best suits your individual needs and goals.

How to Choose a Regulated Broker in South Africa
When choosing a broker in South Africa, it's important to consider many factors. These include the broker's fees and spreads, the platforms and tools they offer, and the level of customer service they provide.

It's also advisable to research the broker before opening an account. This will help to verify that they are regulated and have a good reputation. You can verify a broker's regulatory status by checking the Financial Services Board (FSB) website. It has a list of all of the regulated brokers in South Africa.

Final Thoughts
Using a regulated broker is essential for investors in South Africa. Not only do regulated brokers provide a higher level of protection for investors, but they also offer a more comprehensive range of services and investment options. When choosing a broker, it's essential to consider factors such as fees, platforms, and services offered and to research the broker before opening an account. Overall, it's essential to thoroughly research and compare the options available to find the best broker for your individual needs and goals.

Based on our research though the best overall South Africa broker is HFM. It looks to beat the competition on trading accounts, support, trading platforms and regulations.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Harare Hindus plan wide-ranging activities during 2023

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

ZERA Raises Fuel Prices

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Overloaded Honda Fits kill 2, 15 injured

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

9 die of COVID-19 in one week as cases rise in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Mnangagwa's nonentity on global stage leaving Zimbabweans' continued oppression largely unnoticed!

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Sharpe plots to bloc witness from testifying against him

21 hrs ago | 872 Views

Woman arrested for terminating pregnancy

21 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Bulawayo beer merchant sues police over US$110,000 worth of seized liquor

26 Jan 2023 at 09:03hrs | 2267 Views

Zinara asks Harare to prove use of road rehab millions

26 Jan 2023 at 07:42hrs | 886 Views

Hooker languishes in prison over client's crime

26 Jan 2023 at 07:41hrs | 2627 Views

Education ministry bemoans lack of funding as shortage of schools soars

26 Jan 2023 at 07:41hrs | 668 Views

Sikhala's charge based on assumption, says State witness

26 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2345 Views

Mahere says she had no intentions to lie about the dead baby

26 Jan 2023 at 07:36hrs | 2616 Views

Zanu-PF unleshes machete gangs?

26 Jan 2023 at 07:36hrs | 1063 Views

'Zimbabwe govt projects are for Zanu-PF members only'

26 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 587 Views

Zanu-PF councillor 'steals' fertiliser

26 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 442 Views

RBZ backdates royalties collection

26 Jan 2023 at 07:35hrs | 241 Views

Time running out for Nakamba?

26 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 613 Views

Malayitsha4ED launched in Bulawayo

26 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 704 Views

Plastic surgery hospital for Bulawayo

26 Jan 2023 at 07:34hrs | 345 Views

Spear rampage killer not guilty

26 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 669 Views

West Nicholson-Mberengwa road is really bad

26 Jan 2023 at 07:33hrs | 242 Views

Nust medicine enrolment increases

26 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 460 Views

RBZ takes charge of in-kind mining royalties

26 Jan 2023 at 07:32hrs | 68 Views

Third steelworks plant set for commissioning

26 Jan 2023 at 07:31hrs | 237 Views

Huge oil, gas deposits confirmed in Muzarabani

26 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 738 Views

Zanu-PF Senator takes over African Parliamentary Union

26 Jan 2023 at 07:30hrs | 179 Views

'1987 Unity Accord brought peace!' Shut up! It brought capitulation and the de facto dictatorship

26 Jan 2023 at 00:18hrs | 883 Views

Chamisa's brother Mnangagwa back to his ways

25 Jan 2023 at 23:07hrs | 2981 Views

Chinono blasts ZANU PF over the appointment of Tshinga Dube

25 Jan 2023 at 22:59hrs | 2470 Views

Headmaster accused of concocting exchange rates for fees

25 Jan 2023 at 17:16hrs | 1171 Views

Armed robber pounces on lovebirds, rapes woman

25 Jan 2023 at 16:31hrs | 2384 Views

Detained Arsenal fans freed in Uganda

25 Jan 2023 at 15:06hrs | 1084 Views

Woman applies for a Zimbabwe police job using fake results

25 Jan 2023 at 14:29hrs | 1400 Views

9 arrested for stealing maize at accident scene

25 Jan 2023 at 14:28hrs | 825 Views

Man fatally assaults brother in law in row over mangoes

25 Jan 2023 at 13:36hrs | 873 Views

Mudzuri's rise and fall

25 Jan 2023 at 10:44hrs | 2741 Views

Zanu-PF czar warns 4ED outfits

25 Jan 2023 at 10:39hrs | 1328 Views

Biti chides July Moyo

25 Jan 2023 at 10:38hrs | 607 Views

Zimbabwe targets 40 tonnes of gold in 2023

25 Jan 2023 at 10:38hrs | 211 Views

Chamisa says victory imminent

25 Jan 2023 at 10:37hrs | 365 Views

Chamisa ready for polls

25 Jan 2023 at 10:37hrs | 331 Views

'CCC slogan same as Zanu-PF's'

25 Jan 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1137 Views

Oscar Pambuka jailed 12 months

25 Jan 2023 at 10:36hrs | 825 Views

Sikhala's application objecting new court papers dismissed

25 Jan 2023 at 10:35hrs | 237 Views

Harare council, Zinara trade barbs

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 224 Views

'The Crocodile has not changed'

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 588 Views

Sue Nyathi's novel translated to Arabic

25 Jan 2023 at 10:34hrs | 125 Views

Raza meets Mnangagwa

25 Jan 2023 at 10:33hrs | 276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days