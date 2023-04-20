Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe and Botswana have agreed to cooperate in fighting corruption, following a meeting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Gaborone on Tuesday.

The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the two countries share information and resources in the fight against corruption.

"We have agreed to cooperate in the fight against corruption," Mnangagwa said after the meeting. "This is a serious problem that affects both our countries, and we need to work together to root it out."

Masisi said that corruption was a "cancer" that needed to be "cut out" of the two countries.

"We cannot afford to allow corruption to continue," he said. "It is a threat to our economies and our societies."

The MoU is a significant step in the fight against corruption in both Zimbabwe and Botswana. It will allow the two countries to share information and resources, and to work together to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

The MoU is also a sign of the growing cooperation between the two countries. Mnangagwa and Masisi have met several times in recent months, and they have agreed to work together on a number of issues, including trade, investment, and security.

The fight against corruption is a priority for both Zimbabwe and Botswana. The MoU is a welcome step that will help the two countries to achieve this goal.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

Rural electrification transforms Beitbridge West

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Six machete-wielding robbers steal 175kg of pregnant carbon

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Calls for Charumbira's arrest over sex assault

12 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Zimbabwe Hosts Workshop on Integrating Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Components in HIV Programming for Global Fund

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

CCC candidates must prove loyalty to Creator!

23 hrs ago | 1516 Views

'Without reforms, Zimbabwe's 2023 polls will be disputed'

23 hrs ago | 700 Views

BCC struggling to control illegal dumping

23 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chiyangwa scolds son Edmund for 'stealing property'

20 Apr 2023 at 17:17hrs | 2985 Views

Zanu-PF chair quells 'bhora musango' threats

20 Apr 2023 at 16:52hrs | 2112 Views

Zimbabwe's graft accused CID boss acquitted

20 Apr 2023 at 16:51hrs | 679 Views

Sikhala troubles mount

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe maize peaks 2.3 million Metric Tonnes

20 Apr 2023 at 16:42hrs | 391 Views

BCC clears storm drains, trenches

20 Apr 2023 at 16:25hrs | 239 Views

Suspended Gweru town clerk faces car theft charge

20 Apr 2023 at 16:24hrs | 359 Views

Man dies at girlfriend's house

20 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 1401 Views

Popular Cleric barred from contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 1487 Views

Law society suspends lawyer Doreen Vundhla-Phulu

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 566 Views

King Mswati heads to Victoria Falls

20 Apr 2023 at 15:28hrs | 744 Views

Man knifes neighbour to death

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 434 Views

Man left for dead in revenge attack

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 433 Views

Nakamba helps Luton Town seal playoff spot

20 Apr 2023 at 15:27hrs | 484 Views

Man kills wife, commits suicide

20 Apr 2023 at 15:26hrs | 477 Views

ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer appears in court

20 Apr 2023 at 15:17hrs | 434 Views

Zimbabwe's capital Harare among bottom 10 worst liveable cities

20 Apr 2023 at 07:44hrs | 3950 Views

Zimbabweans among gang caught red-handed with 150 bags of chrome ore

20 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 952 Views

Zimdollar tanks

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1726 Views

Zimbabwean street vendor shot dead in SA

20 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 2058 Views

'Mnangagwa copying Smith's colonial handbook'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 1478 Views

Criminal records dash CCC aspiring candidates' hopes

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 1525 Views

Charumbira threatens 'sex attack victim'

20 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 2324 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate granted $300,000 bail

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 370 Views

Zimbabwe govt guns for maximum land utilisation

20 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 347 Views

Teachers defy ban on extra lessons

20 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 365 Views

Gold Mafia: RBZ under sharp scrutiny

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 657 Views

Zimbabwe govt ramps up anti-human trafficking efforts

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 115 Views

FC Platinum root for rookies

20 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 152 Views

Dembare shift focus

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 241 Views

MP's lawyer wife up for fraud

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 919 Views

Zanu-PF candidate assaulted and stabbed

20 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 799 Views

Bosso set up camp in Harare for Yadah

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 324 Views

Politburo endorses final list of candidates

20 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 478 Views

Zimbabwe flights register 52% growth

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 92 Views

VID depots offer electronic learners' tests

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 425 Views

New-look fastjet readies for the runway

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium beneficiation policy gets approval

20 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 225 Views

Take the game of football seriously

19 Apr 2023 at 23:12hrs | 349 Views

Zihlo announced ZAA host as Diaspora Insurance named headline partner

19 Apr 2023 at 23:06hrs | 221 Views

'Will CCC partake in 2023 WITHOUT verified voters' roll?' Cut out bull, 'Yes out of greed!' Chamisa answered

19 Apr 2023 at 22:55hrs | 707 Views

Mr. President, independence doesn't mean freedom to destroy one's country!

19 Apr 2023 at 22:51hrs | 412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days