Zimbabwe and Botswana to cooperate in fighting corruption

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe and Botswana have agreed to cooperate in fighting corruption, following a meeting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Gaborone on Tuesday.The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the two countries share information and resources in the fight against corruption."We have agreed to cooperate in the fight against corruption," Mnangagwa said after the meeting. "This is a serious problem that affects both our countries, and we need to work together to root it out."Masisi said that corruption was a "cancer" that needed to be "cut out" of the two countries."We cannot afford to allow corruption to continue," he said. "It is a threat to our economies and our societies."The MoU is a significant step in the fight against corruption in both Zimbabwe and Botswana. It will allow the two countries to share information and resources, and to work together to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.The MoU is also a sign of the growing cooperation between the two countries. Mnangagwa and Masisi have met several times in recent months, and they have agreed to work together on a number of issues, including trade, investment, and security.The fight against corruption is a priority for both Zimbabwe and Botswana. The MoU is a welcome step that will help the two countries to achieve this goal.