Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

South Africa Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The South African Minister of Home Affairs has extended the validity of exemption permits issued to Zimbabwean nationals for a further period of 6 months, ending on 31 December 2023.

The Minister's decision was made in light of the significant increase in the number of visa and waiver applications from Zimbabwean nationals since September 2022. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has also received thousands of waiver applications from Zimbabwean nationals, which has led to a significant increase in the workload of the Departmental Advisory Committee (DAC).

The Minister has also taken into consideration the submissions received from the affected Zimbabwean nationals, relevant officials of the DHA and other interested parties.

The Minister's Immigration Directive no: 2 of 2023, will be published in the Extraordinary Government Gazette tomorrow on Thursday, 8 June 2023.

The Minister has called upon all interested parties to take into consideration the said Directive in their decision-making processes.

The Minister will also be addressing a letter to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation requesting her to issue a note verbale to bring the Directive to the attention of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The extension of the validity of the exemption permits is a welcome relief for Zimbabwean nationals who have been living in South Africa for many years. The permits allow them to live and work in South Africa legally, and to access essential services such as healthcare and education.

The Minister's decision is a positive step towards regularizing the status of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa. It is hoped that this will lead to a more stable and secure environment for all South Africans.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Murder suspect bites off sex worker's tongue

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mwonzora sets Thursday as MDC deadline for aspiring candidates to submit applications

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

High Court to rule in Mphoko bail pending appeal application

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Bulawayo cholera patient discharged from hospital

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Fadzai Mahere chickens out on debate with Rutendo Matinyarare?

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Lone anti-Mnangagwa govt protestor charged with unlawful possession of firearm

9 hrs ago | 580 Views

Tsikamutandas caught planting live python

9 hrs ago | 2030 Views

PSL suspend matches

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe abandoning metal disc driving licence from June 19

9 hrs ago | 2426 Views

City centre congestion worries Bulawayo City Council

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not recruiting

9 hrs ago | 79 Views

Man loses US$457 000 to bitcoin dealer

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Brain drain Hits Bulawayo fire brigade

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

If anyone has to withdraw from Zim elections then it should be Mnangagwa!

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

We are in this together: A Response to Israel Dube's article

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Stanbic Bank calls for unity of purpose in mining

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Susan Mutami asking Themba Mliswa for a father's day gift?

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

`Zimbabwe sterile opposition has itself to blame' Charamba says

16 hrs ago | 918 Views

BCC goes after open-air worshippers

16 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa makes U-turn on foreign observers?

17 hrs ago | 3601 Views

Zimbabwe family basket shoots to $1 million

17 hrs ago | 783 Views

Serial rapist arrested

17 hrs ago | 694 Views

CCC dismisses 'leaked' candidates list

17 hrs ago | 969 Views

'Zimbabwe headed for disputed poll'

17 hrs ago | 657 Views

Sikhala demo students denied bail

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mutare police, doctors in bribe storm

17 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gas shortage looms in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Ex-council building inspector trial postponed

17 hrs ago | 142 Views

Check your details on voters' roll

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bogus soldier, cop up for armed robbery

19 hrs ago | 835 Views

Ngarivhume appeals against four year jail sentence

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF candidates raring to go

19 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF faced with mammoth task

19 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zimbabwe students shine at ICT competition in China

19 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe moves to surpass wheat output

19 hrs ago | 186 Views

Patriotic Bill: The guilty are always afraid

19 hrs ago | 268 Views

Smuggled R300,000 car intercepted

19 hrs ago | 706 Views

Parliament petitioned to change car scheme

19 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe gold production surges 21% in May

19 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mbare houses declared a state of emergency

19 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe, England mend cricket relations

19 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mamombe's passport request dismissed

19 hrs ago | 182 Views

PHOTO: Another great day out fishing at Lilstock Dam in Chiweshe.

06 Jun 2023 at 21:41hrs | 973 Views

Open Letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

06 Jun 2023 at 21:36hrs | 803 Views

Kasukuwere to split the votes

06 Jun 2023 at 21:34hrs | 1009 Views

Father and son team up to assault another son over electricity

06 Jun 2023 at 21:31hrs | 453 Views

We are Ndebeles, don't force us to be patriotic to Zimbabwe

06 Jun 2023 at 21:30hrs | 1037 Views

Zimbabwe central bank resorts to market determined exchange rate

06 Jun 2023 at 20:05hrs | 1452 Views

Senior CIO dies

06 Jun 2023 at 20:02hrs | 1584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days